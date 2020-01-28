Faster, more efficient early case assessment and analysis

In litigation, investigations and regulatory compliance, there’s no doubt that eDiscovery technology has delivered exceptional cost savings and efficiencies for legal teams that need to collect, cull, process, review, analyze and produce vast amounts of data. However, the lack of integration between point solutions remains a top challenge for many legal organizations. Running multiple disparate systems creates additional manual effort performing workarounds, increases risks of mistakes, generates more reliance on IT support and, introduces significant lag times for projects that have stringent timelines and deadlines.

At a time when legal teams are tasked with doing more with less, the ability to seamlessly transfer data from one solution for additional enrichment in other solutions is particularly important for avoiding these challenges. That’s why we’re pleased to share that OpenText™ EnCase™ eDiscovery can now produce datasets that can be uploaded directly to OpenText™ Axcelerate™, enabling richer review, analytics and production capabilities.

Benefits to EnCase eDiscovery and Axcelerate clients

With this latest feature enhancement, EnCase clients now have the ability to send EnCase eDiscovery collections data to Axcelerate for advanced review, analysis and production. Enabling datasets to be uploaded directly from EnCase eDiscovery to Axcelerate makes enhanced review easy and removes the need for custom integrations.

The ability to seamlessly upload EnCase data sets into Axcelerate:

Eliminates the time spent on inefficient workarounds

Minimizes the risk of inadvertent errors

Reduces reliance on IT for data transfers

Enables Axcelerate users to access relevant information, faster.

Additionally, Axcelerate has been enhanced by adding endpoint collections to the list of data sources that Axcelerate can access through its turn-key connectors.

Learn more

Download the release notes (log in required) to learn more about this new enhancement or visit our website to learn more about EnCase eDiscovery and Axcelerate.