Ensuring compliance with the NIS2 Directive 

In an increasingly digital world, the security of network and information systems is paramount. The European Union’s NIS2 Directive, a successor to the original NIS Directive, aims to strengthen cybersecurity across the EU by enhancing the resilience and incident response capacities of public and private sectors. As organizations prepare to meet the stringent requirements of NIS2, leverage OpenText™ Cybersecurity Services to navigate the new directive’s coverage and requirements. Through a deep experience in Governance, Risk and Compliance, OpenText can help organizations enhance their cybersecurity capabilities to give a competitive advantage.

Understanding the NIS2 Directive

The NIS2 Directive, adopted on 28 October 2021, expands the scope of cybersecurity regulations to cover a broader range of sectors and introduces more rigorous requirements. It mandates that member states ensure the security of critical infrastructure, ranging from energy and transport to health and finance. Organizations within these sectors must adopt robust cybersecurity measures, conduct regular risk assessments, and report significant incidents promptly.

The directive addresses several key areas:

Scope and Coverage: NIS2 extends the range of sectors under its purview, including more entities and services that are essential for the maintenance of critical societal and economic activities.

Risk Management: Organizations are required to implement comprehensive risk management measures, including incident handling, business continuity, crisis management, and auditing.

Incident Reporting: A crucial aspect of NIS2 is the obligation for timely and detailed reporting of cybersecurity incidents to relevant authorities.

Enforcement and Penalties: NIS2 introduces stricter supervisory measures and significant penalties for non-compliance, emphasizing the importance of adherence to the directive.

OpenText’s Security Assessment Service: A strong foundation

OpenText’s Security Assessment Service is a critical component in helping organizations navigate the complexities of cybersecurity. This service offers a thorough evaluation of an organization’s security posture, identifying visibility gaps and providing actionable recommendations to mitigate risks. By leveraging OpenText’s expertise, organizations can establish a solid foundation for meeting the NIS2 requirements.

The Security Assessment Service encompasses:

Current State Assessment: A comprehensive evaluation of the organization’s existing cybersecurity measures and practices against industry benchmarks like NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF v2) or CIS Critical Security Controls (Top Controls).

Policy and Procedure Review: An in-depth analysis of the organization’s security policies, procedures, and controls.

Risk Assessment: Identification and assessment of potential security risks and vulnerabilities.

Remediation Recommendations: Strategic advice on how to address identified gaps and improve the overall security posture.

Enhancing the service for NIS2 Compliance

Building on the proven capabilities of the Security Assessment Service, OpenText has enhanced its offering to specifically address the requirements of the NIS2 Directive. This enhanced service ensures that organizations can achieve and maintain compliance efficiently, leveraging the robust foundation provided by the Security Assessment Service.

Key features of the Enhanced NIS2 Assessment Service

Comprehensive Risk Assessment OpenText’s enhanced service begins with a detailed risk assessment, evaluating the organization’s current cybersecurity posture. This includes identifying critical assets, assessing potential threats, and determining vulnerabilities. By understanding the unique risks each organization faces, OpenText provides tailored recommendations to meet organizational goals.

Gap Analysis and Actionable Roadmap OpenText conducts a gap analysis to compare the organization’s current practices against the requirements of the NIS2 Directive. This analysis highlights areas where improvements are needed and forms the basis for an actionable roadmap with prioritized steps to achieve compliance and addressing deficiencies systematically.

Incident Response Planning OpenText helps organizations develop and refine their incident response program in order to meet the requirements around the NIS2 Directive, including establishing communication protocols, defining roles and responsibilities, and conducting regular drills to test the effectiveness of the response plan. Notably, OpenText incorporates Tabletop Exercises, which are simulated scenarios that test the organization’s incident response processes in a controlled, risk-free environment.

Ongoing Monitoring and Reporting Compliance with NIS2 is not a one-time effort but an ongoing commitment. OpenText provides continuous monitoring of the organization’s security posture, providing real-time insights into potential threats through our Cyber Resilience Program. Regular reports and audits ensure that organizations remain compliant and can demonstrate their adherence to the directive to regulators.

Training and Awareness Human error remains one of the most significant risks to cybersecurity. OpenText offers comprehensive training programs to enhance employee awareness and understanding of cybersecurity best practices. By fostering a culture of security, organizations can reduce the likelihood of incidents and improve their overall resilience.

OpenText’s expertise in cybersecurity, combined with its comprehensive suite of technology and services, makes it an ideal partner for organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of the NIS2 Directive. Contact your Professional Services Client Director or email SecurityServices@opentext.com to confidently meet the requirements of the NIS2 Directive and protect critical assets from ever-evolving cyber threats.