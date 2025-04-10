Elevate customer service with intelligent document processing

To gain and retain customers, organizations must continually improve efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction. In response, intelligent document processing (IDP) emerged as the solution to deliver the speed and accuracy that are critical in customer service workflows. By leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, intelligent document processing solutions transform how organizations handle customer interactions and manage information.

The role of intelligent document processing solutions in customer service

Intelligent document processing solutions automate the capture, classification, data extraction of various document types, and then deliver process automation based on the actionable data. IDP is vital in customer service scenarios where timely and accurate information is crucial. When a customer submits a question or a complaint, imagine how much quicker your response will be when you automatically process the relevant documents—such as emails, forms, or scanned images—and route them to the appropriate department!

IDP is valuable across industries. A financial services company can use IDP to automate the processing of loan applications to reduce the time required to approve loans and improve customer satisfaction. Similarly, a healthcare provider can use IDP to manage patient records more efficiently and ensure that critical information is available when needed.

Streamline customer interactions

Traditional customer service processes often involve manual data entry and document handling, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. IDP automates these tasks to reduce the workload on customer service representatives and allow them to focus on more complex and value-added activities.

For example, OpenText intelligent document processing solutions integrate seamlessly with Salesforce to enable automated data capture and customer service workflow management. This integration ensures that customer information is accurately captured and readily available, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Improve response times and accuracy

Delays in processing customer requests lead to dissatisfaction and lost business. IDP speeds up response times and improves the accuracy of the processed information. Consider a scenario where a customer submits a support ticket with attached documents. An IDP solution can quickly analyze the content of these documents, extract relevant data, and update the customer service system or CRM. This allows customer service representatives to access all necessary information instantly, enabling them to resolve issues more efficiently.

Enhance compliance and security

Customer service departments often handle sensitive information that they must manage in accordance with regulatory requirements. To help maintain compliance and build customer trust, IDP solutions accurately classify documents and enrich them with metadata to enable secure storage and easy retrieval.

Real-world impact of intelligent document processing solutions

Many organizations have successfully implemented intelligent document processing solutions to elevate their customer service and customer support. Plus, they supported their organizational sustainability programs by reducing the use of paper! Here are a few notable examples who use OpenText IDP solutions:

ENGIE Italia : To delight their energy customers and foster long-term loyalty, this company automated the processing of almost 500,000 pages of energy contracts, customer claims, payment instructions, and more. They accelerated delivery of documents to customer service agents from three days to 30 minutes, enabling faster support.

: To delight their energy customers and foster long-term loyalty, this company automated the processing of almost 500,000 pages of energy contracts, customer claims, payment instructions, and more. They accelerated delivery of documents to customer service agents from three days to 30 minutes, enabling faster support. Department of Social Development, Republic of South Africa : This public sector organization transformed its social assistance appeals processes from manual, paper-based workflows to intelligent document processing. As a result, they accelerated their case handling rate from less than 50% to over 98%, reduced case resolution time to meet targets, and earned citizen trust and confidence.

: This public sector organization transformed its social assistance appeals processes from manual, paper-based workflows to intelligent document processing. As a result, they accelerated their case handling rate from less than 50% to over 98%, reduced case resolution time to meet targets, and earned citizen trust and confidence. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development: This government-owned bank digitally transformed its case management processes from manual, paper-based workflows to efficient digital workflows. They saved over 2.4 million pages of paper, reduced CO2 emissions by 10 tons, and processed more than 120,000 digital cases

These examples highlight the tangible benefits of adopting IDP to accelerate and better support customer service workflows, showcasing reduced resolution times and better customer experiences.

Are you ready to learn how intelligent document processing solutions can help your organization focus on delivering world-class customer service and support, not chasing customer data?