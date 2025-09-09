Elevate customer experiences with OpenText Aviator

Businesses must deliver highly personalized and engaging customer experiences to build loyalty and drive growth in a hyper-competitive market. But creating relevant, diverse, and scalable content while maintaining a consistent brand voice is no easy task. Enter OpenText™ Experience Aviator, the generative AI-powered foundation that helps customer success, marketing, and digital teams craft exceptional customer experiences at scale.

Why OpenText Experience Aviator?

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way organizations communicate with customers. CMOs across industries are already using GenAI for personalization, content creation, and improved customer segmentation, but many are still grappling with challenges around scalability, data security, and governance. OpenText Experience Aviator brings GenAI, image AI, and content intelligence together in a secure, enterprise-grade environment so teams can:

Create contextual, personalized communications: Auto-generate tailored content and visuals to meet customers where they are in their journey.

Streamline creative workflows: Automate asset generation, content repurposing, and tagging to maximize team productivity.

Maintain data privacy: Protect proprietary data with a private large language model (LLM) approach and integrated governance controls.

How OpenText Experience Aviator transforms the customer journey

Marketing & Communications

Generate personalized emails, web pages, and digital assets that resonate with your audience. From content summaries to campaign assets, Experience Aviator helps you break through market noise and connect with customers.

Web Experiences

Repurpose long-form content and automatically tag and index assets to drive more engaging, responsive web experiences without adding overhead.

Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Tap into image AI to create inspirational visuals and manage AI-generated images securely, including watermarking, tagging, and brand compliance.

Customer Success

Support customer service and success teams with ready-to-use, personalized communications and FAQs that improve responsiveness and satisfaction.

Enterprise-grade AI you can trust

With OpenText Private Cloud and vetted LLMs, OpenText Aviator ensures that customer data remains private and secure. Built-in controls allow teams to track the use of GenAI, ensuring content quality and compliance with corporate and industry regulations.

Proven business impact

Organizations using generative AI for customer communications can expect to:

Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty

Reduce churn with more relevant and empathetic communications

Multiply revenue growth through better-targeted experiences

Improve employee productivity and job satisfaction

Get started today

OpenText Aviator is included in the OpenText™ Experience Cloud and integrates seamlessly with OpenText Fax, OpenText Communications, and OpenText Digital Asset Management. Discover how you can revolutionize customer communications with private, generative AI.