Customer Experience

Elevate customer experiences with OpenText Aviator

Harness generative AI to deliver next-level customer communications

Alisha Mohanty profile picture
Alisha Mohanty

September 09, 20253 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

Businesses must deliver highly personalized and engaging customer experiences to build loyalty and drive growth in a hyper-competitive market. But creating relevant, diverse, and scalable content while maintaining a consistent brand voice is no easy task. Enter OpenText™ Experience Aviator, the generative AI-powered foundation that helps customer success, marketing, and digital teams craft exceptional customer experiences at scale. 

Why OpenText Experience Aviator? 

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way organizations communicate with customers. CMOs across industries are already using GenAI for personalization, content creation, and improved customer segmentation, but many are still grappling with challenges around scalability, data security, and governance. OpenText Experience Aviator brings GenAI, image AI, and content intelligence together in a secure, enterprise-grade environment so teams can: 

  1. Create contextual, personalized communications: Auto-generate tailored content and visuals to meet customers where they are in their journey. 
  1. Streamline creative workflows: Automate asset generation, content repurposing, and tagging to maximize team productivity. 
  1. Maintain data privacy: Protect proprietary data with a private large language model (LLM) approach and integrated governance controls. 

How OpenText Experience Aviator transforms the customer journey 

Customer data works across stacks, extending and enriching existing CRMs or CDPs rather than competing with them. It fills the gaps competitors can’t like hybrid hosting, fallback logic, and consent enforcement, making it easier for sellers to wedge into Salesforce, Adobe, or other incumbent stacks. 

  1. Marketing & Communications 
    Generate personalized emails, web pages, and digital assets that resonate with your audience. From content summaries to campaign assets, Experience Aviator helps you break through market noise and connect with customers. 
  1. Web Experiences 
    Repurpose long-form content and automatically tag and index assets to drive more engaging, responsive web experiences without adding overhead. 
  1. Digital Asset Management (DAM) 
    Tap into image AI to create inspirational visuals and manage AI-generated images securely, including watermarking, tagging, and brand compliance. 
  1. Customer Success 
    Support customer service and success teams with ready-to-use, personalized communications and FAQs that improve responsiveness and satisfaction. 

Enterprise-grade AI you can trust 

With OpenText Private Cloud and vetted LLMs, OpenText Aviator ensures that customer data remains private and secure. Built-in controls allow teams to track the use of GenAI, ensuring content quality and compliance with corporate and industry regulations. 

Proven business impact 

Organizations using generative AI for customer communications can expect to: 

  • Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty 
  • Reduce churn with more relevant and empathetic communications 
  • Multiply revenue growth through better-targeted experiences 
  • Improve employee productivity and job satisfaction 

Get started today 

OpenText Aviator is included in the OpenText™ Experience Cloud and integrates seamlessly with OpenText Fax, OpenText Communications, and OpenText Digital Asset Management. Discover how you can revolutionize customer communications with private, generative AI

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Alisha Mohanty avatar image

Alisha Mohanty

Alisha Mohanty is a Manager of Product Marketing at OpenText, where she drives growth and innovation in Digital Experience Management. Leveraging her MBA and Cornell University certification in Product Marketing, Alisha excels in translating complex technologies into compelling value propositions. Her expertise spans go-to-market strategies, marketing analytics, and market research, honed through diverse roles in product marketing and competitive intelligence. Prior to OpenText, Alisha gained valuable Healthcare Technology marketing experience at UnitedHealth Group, enriching her ability to create smarter information management solutions across industries. With a knack for bridging technological capabilities and business needs, Alisha plays a key role in OpenText’s mission to transform digital experiences.

See all posts

More from the author

Celebrating the human touch: how Autoscore impacts customer service quality
Customer Experience

Celebrating the human touch: how Autoscore impacts customer service quality

The role of human agents is more crucial than ever as we celebrate Customer Service Week 2024

October 11, 2024

5 min read

Embracing digital inclusivity
Customer Experience

Embracing digital inclusivity

OpenText Document Accessibility and the European Accessibility Act 2025

August 12, 2024

4 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?