DevOps

Continuous testing 101: What you need to know

Have you ever tried to build a LEGO® set only to realize—dozens of steps into the project—that you misplaced a tiny piece early on?

Dylan Roberts profile picture
Dylan Roberts

August 12, 20253 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
devops infinity loop floats above a devops worker's hand, indicating continuous testing means continuous quality

Have you ever tried to build a LEGO® set only to realize—dozens of steps into the project—that you misplaced a tiny piece early on? As a result, the entire structure looks off… or worse, you can’t finish it at all. Now imagine that happening in software development. A single overlooked bug or integration issue early in the process can derail your entire release. That’s where continuous testing comes in. It’s like checking each piece as you go, ensuring everything fits correctly—before you get too far to fix it easily. In this blog, we’ll break down what continuous testing is, why it matters, and how automation and AI make it smarter than ever.

What is continuous testing?

Continuous testing is the process of executing automated tests throughout the software delivery pipeline—not just at the end. It ensures every code change is validated early, often, and automatically, so that defects are caught when they’re cheapest and easiest to fix. Think of it as embedding quality checks into every stage of development.

What is an example of great continuous testing?

Let’s say a developer is running daily SAP updates across multiple regions. Every night, automated software testing scripts run regression tests on critical business processes. With continuous testing, failures are flagged immediately, enabling fixes before users are affected—all without human intervention.

With AI-powered automation and test management software, the team maintains high coverage with minimal maintenance effort, even as applications evolve rapidly.

Why is it an important topic today?

Software delivery is shifting from scheduled releases to on-demand, always-on development. Organizations adopting agile and DevOps need testing to keep pace (see what is agile testing). Without continuous testing, teams risk releasing bugs into production—or slowing delivery to avoid risk. In a world where digital performance directly affects business outcomes, continuous testing is essential to delivering value faster and safer.

What role does automation have?

Automation is the engine that powers continuous testing. It enables testing to scale without the need for manual execution. The OpenText automation framework includes AI-enhanced object recognition, auto-maintained scripts, and test data management—reducing test flakiness and helping teams focus on building rather than fixing.

What role does AI have?

AI makes continuous testing smarter and more resilient. OpenText applies AI to detect UI changes, auto-heal broken scripts, and even suggest test scenarios based on user behavior. This dramatically reduces the maintenance overhead of test automation—a major blocker for many teams.

Is it related to continuous integration?

Yes—continuous testing is tightly integrated with continuous integration (CI). As developers check in code, CI tools trigger automated tests immediately. This feedback loop ensures every build is evaluated for risk. OpenText integrates with Jenkins, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and others to ensure testing fits seamlessly into your CI/CD pipeline.

How is it different from agile testing?

Agile testing is a broader philosophy that supports the agile development cycle with fast, collaborative, and iterative testing. Continuous testing is a tactic within agile—focused on running tests continuously and automatically. In addition, Agile testing often involves manual exploratory testing too, while continuous testing is automation-driven and pipeline-integrated.

Deliver quality software

Continuous testing is not just a best practice—it’s a business enabler. With OpenText, organizations gain the tools to deliver quality software faster, reduce risk, and simplify test management across complex, modern systems. Find out how you can deliver with continuous testing.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Dylan Roberts avatar image

Dylan Roberts

Passionate about functional testing tools, Dylan Roberts is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText with 16 years of experience as a marketing communications professional. He has spearheaded multiple award-winning marketing campaigns. He oversees the creation and execution of go-to-market activities for OpenText DevOps and VSM solutions.

See all posts

More from the author

OpenText recognized in the Constellation ShortList™ QA Tools for NextGen Apps
DevOps

OpenText recognized in the Constellation ShortList™ QA Tools for NextGen Apps

OpenText has been recognized in the Constellation ShortList™ QA Tools for NextGen Apps. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores a commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that empower…

February 27, 2025

1 min read

Revolutionize your DevOps testing process with next-gen AI
DevOps

Revolutionize your DevOps testing process with next-gen AI

OpenText is proudly sponsoring STARWEST 2024, September 22 – 27 in Anaheim and online. Join us and engage with our experts to learn more about…

August 16, 2024

2 min read

OpenText recognized as a leader in continuous test automation platforms
DevOps

OpenText recognized as a leader in continuous test automation platforms

The OpenText continuous automation testing platform, acquired as Micro Focus in August 2022, was invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms,…

May 01, 2024

2 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?