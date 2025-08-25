Content Services

Commercial bank pursues customer service excellence

A strategic transformation leader at a commercial bank explains why OpenText Process Automation continues to play a vital role in its ongoing business transformation.

OpenText Content Cloud Team

August 25, 2025

Our company has grown into a modern and progressive banking organization, with a wide range of customer touchpoints: from our nationwide branch and ATM network to our cutting-edge online and mobile experiences.

We are in an extremely competitive banking landscape, and our goal is to become one of the leading players in our market. To win customers and nurture their long-term loyalty, we need to deliver convenient, personalized, and high-quality services.

As part of the long-term growth strategy, we’re investing heavily in the customer experience. We recently refreshed our digital channels, making it faster and easier for customers to use our online and mobile services. We’re also always looking for ways to reduce friction in the customer journey—for example, by replacing manual, paper-based processes with automated digital workflows.

Replacing repetitive work with digital processes

For many years, we’ve relied on OpenText Process Automation to help us replace time-consuming, repetitive work with digital processes. When we first started using the OpenText solution, we aimed to reduce the number of manual steps in our onboarding process, but as teams across the business discovered the power of the solution, demand for new use cases skyrocketed. To date, we’ve automated around 130 processes with the OpenText solution.

As we sharpened our focus on personalized, best-in-class customer experiences, we knew that we’d need to automate many more of our workflows to achieve our transformation goals. So, we decided to build on the great success we’d already had with the OpenText solution.

OpenText Process Automation serves as a highly effective platform for automating business processes, enabling the seamless orchestration of operations across more than 16 business systems. It is characterized by a highly available and scalable Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) and strong Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) framework. This platform is essential for developing process automation capabilities within our technology ecosystem.

Targeting cloud-native development capabilities

In the past, we were running OpenText Process Automation on-premises. By upgrading to the latest version of the solution and shifting it to an elastic, scalable cloud platform, we were confident that we’d lay a strong foundation for the next phase of our transformation initiative. As well as support for native API integration, the latest version offers enhanced orchestration capabilities, enabling our developers to work faster.

We use OpenText Process Automation to support many mission-critical processes, including banking workflows such as remittances. Because of this, we wanted to minimize risk during the upgrade and migration process, and to keep downtime during the cutover stage as short as possible.

Moving seamlessly to cloud

For all these reasons, we felt that OpenText Professional Services was the perfect fit for the project. OpenText Process Automation is the backbone of our business, and the Professional Services team brought the ideal combination of technical skills and project management expertise to help us complete the work on time and within budget.

Initially, we thought that we would need two days of downtime to complete our migration to the cloud, but the OpenText Professional Services team helped us cut that time down to under 20 hours—a reduction of more than 50%. The go-live went smoothly, and the Professional Services team was a pleasure to work with.

Offering greater speed and convenience

With OpenText Process Automation in the cloud, we’re ready to bring new levels of speed and convenience to our customers. For example, while we’ve largely automated the onboarding process via our digital channels, customers can also choose to fill in a paper application form in any of our branches.

At the moment, we depend on manual data entry to capture data from paper documents into our back-end systems. Using OpenText Process Automation, we’ll create a workflow that calls an AI-powered service to capture data from the paper forms and bring it into our systems of record—eliminating the need for re-keying and freeing our in-branch teams to spend more face-to-face time with our customers.

To learn more about how we are using OpenText Process Automation to streamline workflow-related transactions, read our case study.

