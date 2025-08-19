Charting the Future for OpenText: Turn information into secure action through digital knowledge workers

In a world where information is the most valuable asset, our vision is clear: to bring out the best in every organization by empowering individuals to see information in new ways. This isn’t just a slogan—it’s our commitment to customers, partners, and our team. We empower organizations to transform information into secure, intelligent action.



Empowering the Digital Knowledge Worker



The future of work is driven by digital knowledge workers (DKWs) who rely on data, insights, and automation. DKWs – defined as the human + the AI — will help create a limitless digital workforce. Every one of us will have our own personal “team” of DKWs helping us in our work every day. When that personal “team” of DKWs have access to clean, contextualized, and trusted data, they move beyond simply processing information. They become creative problem-solvers who can anticipate needs, detect patterns, and make proactive recommendations. This shifts the role of AI from efficient execution to collective intelligence.

Navigate Complex Challenges

Our customers face data overload, compliance needs, and the demand for speed. Our roadmap addresses these challenges:

AI Search and Summarize : Instantly find and understand information, whether in the cloud or on-prem.

: Instantly find and understand information, whether in the cloud or on-prem. AI at Enterprise Scale : Driving efficiency and innovation across the enterprise, from document classification to workflow automation, our AI meets the highest security and compliance standards.

: Driving efficiency and innovation across the enterprise, from document classification to workflow automation, our AI meets the highest security and compliance standards. Game-Changing AI with True ROI : Deliver measurable outcomes, move from experimentation with AI to creating value in your everyday work.

: Deliver measurable outcomes, move from experimentation with AI to creating value in your everyday work. AI as the New User Experience : Simplify everything with a conversational interface and have a conversation with your data.

: Simplify everything with a conversational interface and have a conversation with your data. Embedded Security: Built-in encryption, identity management, and zero-trust architecture make security foundational.

Our Future: Secure Information Management for AI

Our product roadmap for the next two years focuses on building the next generation of information management in this new AI world. This strategic foundation delivers value across three core pillars:

Business AI – two years ago, we embraced generative AI and brought OpenText Aviator to all our business applications. Now we are working on Aviator Studio and the Aviator Model Service to enable AI adoption at scale. With low-code/no-code tools to customize agents and agentic workflows, the next wave of our Business AI is designed to be intuitive, secure, and enterprise-ready. Whether it’s summarizing documents, generating insights, or automating workflows, Aviator will empower digital knowledge workers to “search and summarize” across all information types and rely on agents for “do and done” with the right security and permission settings.

Business Cloud – over the last decade, we’ve driven a cloud strategy focused on mission critical processes for the business – finance, supply chain, HR, R&D, operations, services & support, and more. Our next generation of SaaS, APIs, and multi-tenancy will emphasize scalability, security, and AI-driven personalization. Seamless platform integration will empower rapid innovation, while robust compliance frameworks ensure data privacy. Customization and automation will define future capabilities, enabling businesses to adapt quickly and deliver differentiated, intelligent user experiences.

Business Technology – the OpenText Cloud has always been trusted by customers because it securely holds and protects a company’s most important intellectual property to power productivity. Today, we are focused on our private and public cloud ensuring data residency, control, and compliance, vital for sensitive and highly regulated industries. To build on this, we are bringing to customers Sovereign AI (i.e., on-prem/private-cloud AI) where artificial intelligence respects localized governance and privacy of sensitive data and maintains autonomy over data feeding public LLM algorithms. Lastly, we’re opening new frontiers with API and agents for developers and partners to build, and we are working on new data products and services for the future.

The Road Ahead

What sets us apart is our ability to deliver a single, compliant, secure AI stack that is both localized and sovereign. This is critical for customers operating in regulated industries or across multiple jurisdictions.

We’re also redefining the future of Enterprise Information Management (EIM) with MyAviator, which brings AI to every corner of the enterprise. Our next-generation workflow automation is powered by intelligent agents that can reason, act, and learn.

With our Aviator Marketplace (coming soon), customers can discover, deploy, and utilize AI agents tailored to their specific needs.

As we look to the future, our focus remains on empowering people and organizations to do more with their information – building a limitless digital workforce. We’re building platforms that are open, secure, and intelligent, allowing users to have conversations with their data. We’re investing in technologies that drive real outcomes, enabling small teams of DKWs for every single enterprise user. And we’re partnering with our customers every step of the way.

This is our vision. This is our roadmap. And this is just the beginning.