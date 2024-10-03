Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas makes more time for patient care by moving fax services to the cloud 

At Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (BHSET), our teams of physicians, nurses, and non-clinical staff are constantly working to deliver high-quality care. We provide a wide range of out- and in-patient services, as well as emergency medical care facilities and specialist treatment centers for cancer and behavioral health.

We’re always looking for ways to improve our services and reach a wider community across Southeast Texas. To further that mission, we’re building new care facilities—such as our Regional Cancer Network—and acquiring local clinics. But as we expanded, we started to experience some growing pains.

Planning future-ready fax services

Like most U.S. healthcare providers, we rely on fax to help support the work we do. Around 15% of our 2,000 employees send and receive faxes daily, for a total of more than 1.2 million pages every year. These documents play an essential role in our front-line services, and any problems with our fax systems have the potential to cause delays to patient care.

As our organization grew, we realized that our existing approach to fax was unable to keep pace. One of the biggest challenges was that we did the majority of our faxing manually, using analog fax lines and multifunction devices (MFDs). With so many hardlines in use across the organization, it was extremely difficult to track down the source of fax issues—even with our whole IT team working the problem. To compound the challenge, our telco providers were preparing for a major price increase on our analog fax lines. We knew we had to find a more effective and cost-efficient solution.

Selecting a hybrid solution

As we weighed our options, one solution stood out from the rest: OpenText RightFax Connect. We already had several years of positive experiences using RightFax for digital faxing. Moving to a hybrid deployment model—based on on-premises servers with cloud fax delivery—felt like the natural next step.

Another big factor in our decision was the ability to leverage managed services from OpenText. With Remote Managed Services for RightFax Connect, OpenText keeps our fax services running optimally, which takes a big load off our IT team’s shoulders. OpenText also provides daily monitoring of our solution, which means they can proactively identify issues before they have the chance to cause downtime.

Partnering for success

When it came to the solution implementation, OpenText Professional Services really impressed us. I’ve been working in the IT sector for 25 years, and in all that time I’ve rarely met a project team who were as knowledgeable and supportive as the one that OpenText assigned us.

OpenText proved that they were committed to our success right from the get-go. They helped us to work through technical issues during the solution implementation, and even built a custom integration between our clinical medical record repository and RightFax Connect. My own team told me many times throughout the project just how helpful the OpenText team had been.

Saving time, enabling growth

With help from OpenText Professional Services, we’ve successfully deployed RightFax Connect—and the next step is to port our legacy fax lines to the cloud. We’re now working with our telco providers to complete that process. When that work is finished, we’ll transform the way we handle faxes.

Getting rid of our analog lines will allow us to avoid big price increases from our telco providers, delivering savings of over $200,000 a year. At the same time, we’ll gain the flexibility and scalability to support our growing business. We’re projecting 25% growth in our fax volumes over the next three years as we take on new clinics and new patients, and RightFax Connect will help us handle that with ease.

Most importantly, moving from paper to digital fax will empower our clinicians to spend less time sorting through documents and more time on patient care. We plan to automate the processing of digital faxes, which has the potential to increase clinical efficiency by up to 20%—helping us to keep delivering responsive, high-quality patient care as we grow.

To learn more about our work with OpenText, click here to read our case study now.