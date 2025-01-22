Are you ready to meet the European Accessibility Act 2025?

Ensuring everyone has equal access to online content and services isn’t just good practice – it’s becoming law. The European Accessibility Act represents a significant step forward in making digital content accessible to all users, regardless of their abilities. Let’s explore what this means for businesses.

What is the European Accessibility Act?

The EAA is a piece of legislation that sets comprehensive accessibility requirements for digital products and services across the European Union. At its core, the Act is built on four fundamental principles:

Perceivability: Content must be presented in ways that all users can perceive

Operability: User interface components and navigation must be operable for everyone

Understandability: Information and user interfaces must be easy to understand

Robustness: Content must be reliable and compatible with various user agents, including assistive technologies

Who does it affect?

The Act impacts a wide range of digital services and content, including:

Audiovisual content on websites and apps

Banking and financial services information

E-books and e-commerce platforms

Public sector websites

Digital documents and PDFs

Key requirements for digital content

Under the EAA, digital content providers must ensure their materials are accessible to users with various needs:

Visual accessibility: Content must be usable without vision or with limited vision, including proper contrast and color alternatives

Physical accessibility: Services must be operable for those with limited manipulation or strength

Technical compatibility: Products must work seamlessly with assistive technologies

Document accessibility: Digital documents must be properly structured with features like screen reader compatibility and clear navigation

Important deadlines and exemptions

Businesses should note that while the Act is comprehensive, it includes some important exemptions. For instance, digital documents published before June 28, 2025, are not required to meet the new standards unless they’re updated or republished after this date.

Universal design: a core principle

The EAA emphasizes “universal design”—the concept that products and services should be usable by all people without requiring specialized adaptation. This approach benefits not just those with disabilities but creates a better user experience for everyone.

Business implications

For businesses operating in or selling to the EU market, compliance with the EAA is crucial. Key considerations include:

Documentation retention for 5 years after product launch

Tracking of non-compliant products and services

Potential penalties for non-compliance

CE Conformity Marking requirements for market access

Moving forward

How OpenText can help accessibility in-design and post-composition

The European Accessibility Act represents more than just regulatory compliance—it’s about creating a more inclusive digital world. By embracing these accessibility requirements, businesses can:

Expand their market reach

Demonstrate social responsibility

Improve user experience for all customers

Stay ahead of evolving digital accessibility standards

As we move closer to the implementation deadlines, organizations should start evaluating their digital content and services against these requirements. If you’re looking for post-composition accessibility software or customer communications management software with accessibility built in the design, OpenText has the right solution. The investment in accessibility today will pay dividends in both social impact and business compliance.

