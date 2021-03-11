Announcing OpenText Content Cloud CE 21.1

Recent changes in work habits are quickly becoming the new standard, with our customers telling us practices such as remote work and dispersed process management will remain common. To meet these new demands, the onus is on organizations to deploy technology solutions that stabilize and boost productivity, collaboration, and security in a new operational environment.

The new release of OpenText™ Content Cloud CE 21.1 furthers our commitment to extending information integration, flow, and governance across the enterprise.

OpenText™ Content Cloud CE 21.1 includes enhancements to:

OpenText™ Extended ECM

OpenText™ Content Suite

OpenText™ Ecosystems Applications

The OpenText™ Core line of products

Key innovations include:

New information security features that expand our Microsoft offering

The introduction of next generation cloud-first Intelligent Viewing

More integration with cloud business applications

Enhancements to our multitenant SaaS applications

New in information security

OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 now integrates with Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP), ensuring that encryption and access levels for information are maintained when managed by Extended ECM, without losing important features such as text search. OpenText Extended ECM has also added dynamic security clearance to allow organizations to dynamically control access to content through environmental variables—further safeguarding access to content.

New OpenText™ Intelligent Viewing

Introducing OpenText™ Intelligent Viewing, the next generation of viewing solutions. Intelligent Viewing is a cloud-first, universal file viewer which enables quick, secure access to any file type with markup, annotation, redaction, transformation capabilities and more. Its available standalone or integrated with Content Suite and Extended ECM.

More advances across the Content Cloud product line:

OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform and Content Suite CE 21.1

OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform seamlessly manages information flows, ensuring secure, compliant information management and enhanced productivity. It transparently integrates content management capabilities into lead business applications. Notable enhancements include:

New WebReport full-page widgets display a full-page of data in a folder or Business Workspace in the Smart View

Event Action Center now has automated added reminders, where you choose an assignee and due date, so users won’t miss important deadlines

Content Server Syndication support for related Business Workspaces to ensure data consistency

Core Share content approvals and synchronized metadata for greater content control and usability

Folder templates in Business Workspaces, allowing folder template to be created once and scale

OpenText™ ecosystems applications

OpenText™Extended ECM Platform integrates seamlessly with lead applications such as SAP®, Salesforce®, and Microsoft® to enable users and accelerate busines processes. In 21.1, OpenText expands on Extended ECM for Salesforce®:

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Salesforce® now supports Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. This completes the customer 360-degree view with compliant information management services for Salesforce and non-Salesforce users via OpenText Extended ECM for Salesforce.

Extended ECM for Salesforce also provides two-way integration with Chatter, enabling collaboration between Salesforce and non-Salesforce user communities in real-time.

OpenText™ Core applications and services

OpenText™ Core applications and services offer simple and secure multitenant SaaS applications that help extend existing on- or off-cloud platform investments, simply and securely. Notable enhancements include:

OpenText™ Core for SAP SuccessFactors introduces integration with DocuSign to use e-Signatures on HR documents. It also has all new reporting capabilities to report on the status of HR information processes. HR can quickly search for documents by various filters, across employee workspaces and easily detect incomplete employee files and find process bottlenecks.

introduces integration with DocuSign to use e-Signatures on HR documents. It also has all new reporting capabilities to report on the status of HR information processes. HR can quickly search for documents by various filters, across employee workspaces and easily detect incomplete employee files and find process bottlenecks. OpenText™ Core Federated Compliance now has search capabilities for documents across the enterprise that require compliance action and can also apply compliance labels or immediate actions.

now has search capabilities for documents across the enterprise that require compliance action and can also apply compliance labels or immediate actions. OpenText™ Core Share now has geographic expansion to include Canadian Data Zone support. Support for Hebrew language was also added. It also provides seamless Core Signature trial provisioning improvements including new toggle feature; and ability to sync metadata between Core Share and Content Server.

now has geographic expansion to include Canadian Data Zone support. Support for Hebrew language was also added. It also provides seamless Core Signature trial provisioning improvements including new toggle feature; and ability to sync metadata between Core Share and Content Server. OpenText™ Core Signature now has geographic expansion to include Canadian and Australia-New Zealand Data Zones. Core Signature service developers can also now embed new search capabilities into customer applications for documents that are part of an e-signature-based workflow.

Learn more

Learn more about the OpenText™ Content Cloud by visiting our website. You can also find out why OpenText is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms 2020 and the Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms 2019.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid environment.