Public Sector

Agentic AI in Government

Integrating Intelligence, Not Replacing It  Government agencies are increasingly adopting agentic AI—autonomous systems capable of planning, reasoning, and acting on structured tasks—as part of digital transformation…

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Keith Nelson

March 17, 20264 min read

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agentic AI, public sector, government, citizen services
Government agencies are increasingly adopting agentic AI—autonomous systems capable of planning, reasoning, and acting on structured tasks—as part of digital transformation efforts designed to improve services, reduce manual workload, and deliver more personalized citizen interactions.

Integrating Intelligence, Not Replacing It 

Government agencies are increasingly adopting agentic AI—autonomous systems capable of planning, reasoning, and acting on structured tasks—as part of digital transformation efforts designed to improve services, reduce manual workload, and deliver more personalized citizen interactions. Rather than ripping out existing investments like Microsoft Copilot, ServiceNow workflows, or SAP automation, the smart approach for public sector organizations is to integrate agentic capabilities with existing platforms to enhance their value and outcomes

Agentic AI represents a shift from passive generative assistants to systems that can coordinate multi-step actions and integrate across data sources and applications. These systems go beyond single queries to automate complex workflows, detect patterns, and help agencies make faster, data-driven decisions. According to industry research, agentic AI can play a role in helping government leaders identify patterns, uncover blind spots, and optimize operations when combined with existing digital channels and service platforms.  

Building on Existing Government AI Investments 

Many government agencies already use AI tools embedded in platforms like Microsoft 365 Copilot. Copilot is widely used in public sector scenarios to automate tasks such as document drafting, analysis, and collaboration. These tools live within agency workflows and help civil servants focus on higher-value work by reducing repetitive tasks.  

Rather than replacing tools such as Copilot, agencies are looking to enhance them. For example: 

  • Microsoft’s agentic AI frameworks enable multiple AI agents to work across channels and applications, with Copilot acting as a central interface. These frameworks support agent orchestration and richer automation that extends existing investments.  
  • ServiceNow’s emerging agentic AI experience illustrates how workflow automation can be made more contextually aware and integrated across enterprise systems, complementing existing service management platforms rather than disrupting them.  
  • SAP’s agentic AI explorations show how enterprise applications can embed autonomous task execution for back-office and citizen service processes, aligning with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) footprints.  

These patterns highlight a strategic truth for public sector modernization: agencies do not need to choose between legacy technology and AI. They can augment current systems with agentic capabilities, creating intelligent workflows that draw on existing data, security policies, and compliance frameworks. 

The Public Sector Advantage: Integration Over Replacement 

Public sector IT leaders face unique constraints: data sovereignty, privacy, auditability, and complex regulatory compliance. New autonomous capabilities must respect these requirements without creating shadow systems or compliance gaps. Effective integration of agentic AI with existing platforms helps ensure that: 

  • Governance and security standards remain intact: By layering agentic AI onto existing platforms, agencies retain consistent control over data access, logging, and audit trails. 
  • Workflow continuity is preserved: Instead of migrating entire systems, agencies can embed agentic behaviors into familiar user interfaces and processes. 
  • Citizen services become more responsive: Agents can automate routine requests—such as eligibility checks or document routing—while humans handle exceptions and oversight. 

Research suggests that agentic AI adoption in public services is gaining momentum as government organizations recognize both the opportunity and complexity inherent in autonomous systems.  

Looking Forward: Agentic AI as an Enablement Layer 

The public sector’s journey with agentic AI begins with enhancing productivity and extends toward deeper service automation and decision support. By focusing on integration and augmentation—rather than replacement—governments can derive value from their existing investments in Copilot, enterprise service platforms, and core IT systems. The future will not be about replacing proven platforms; it will be about connecting them intelligently and securely to unlock the full potential of agentic AI for public services. 

Sources: 
https://adoption.microsoft.com/en-us/scenario-library/government/ 
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-cloud/blog/2025/12/04/multi-agentic-ai-unlocking-the-next-wave-of-business-transformation/ 
https://www.servicenow.com/blogs/2025/how-ai-will-revolutionize-public-services 
https://community.sap.com/t5/technology-blog-posts-by-sap/sap-ai-agents-revolutionizing-how-governments-deliver-value/ba-p/14271878 
https://frends.com/hubfs/Whitepapers%20and%20reports/Agentic%20AI%202025/Agentic%20AI%20-%20Public%20Sector.pdf 

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Keith Nelson

Keith Nelson is Senior Industry Strategist for Global Public Sector at OpenText. He has more than 20 years experience working in public sector high-tech and management consulting and as a government appointee. His roles in government include serving as Assistant Secretary for Administration, Chief Financial Officer, and Deputy Chief Information Officer at multiple U.S. Federal Cabinet Agencies.

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