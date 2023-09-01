Accounts payable automation: What they didn’t tell you

It is no secret that the advantages of accounts payable (AP) automation are widely acknowledged. In short, the concept is a compelling proposition. It allows organizations to eliminate the laborious and time-intensive tasks linked to the payables process. Just removing these manual responsibilities from the equation is a proposal anyone would jump at. Who wouldn’t want to streamline and enhance their financial processes?

While the promises of automation are significant, the journey is not without challenges. These challenges are the hurdles that businesses often face when trying to optimize their accounts payable processes. By outlining these challenges and understanding how automation solutions, like those offered by OpenText, can help, you can identify the best path forward for you and your organization.

Common challenges in accounts payables process optimization

Manual Data Entry and Errors: Traditional paper-based accounts payable processes involve significant manual data entry, which increases the risk of errors and discrepancies. Mistakes in entering invoice information, such as incorrect amounts or vendor details, can lead to payment delays, strained vendor relationships, and even financial losses. Invoice Processing Delays: Manual approval processes and paper-based workflows can lead to delays in invoice processing. This can result in missed early payment discounts and strained relationships with suppliers who may experience payment delays. High Processing Costs: Manual accounts payable processes are labor-intensive, requiring dedicated personnel for data entry, invoice matching, and approval routing. These costs can add up quickly and reduce the efficiency of the accounts payable department. Lack of Visibility: Traditional accounts payable processes may lack transparency, making it difficult for financial teams to track the status of invoices, approvals, and payments. This lack of visibility can hinder effective decision-making and vendor collaboration. Invoice Matching Complexities: Verifying that invoices match corresponding purchase orders and delivery receipts can be challenging. Manual matching processes are prone to errors and can result in discrepancies that need to be resolved before payment. Data Security and Fraud Risk: Manually managing sensitive financial information increases the risk of data breaches and fraudulent activities, such as invoice fraud or unauthorized access to financial records. Regulatory Compliance: Staying compliant with tax regulations, financial reporting standards, and changing accounting rules can be demanding. Failure to comply can lead to financial penalties and reputational damage. Vendor Relations: Delayed payments or disputes arising from invoice errors can strain vendor relationships and potentially affect the availability of goods and services. Lack of Integration: Many organizations use multiple software systems that do not communicate seamlessly. This can result in data silos, duplicated efforts, and a lack of centralized information. Manual Approval Workflows: Routing invoices for approvals through manual processes can be time-consuming and prone to bottlenecks. Delays in approvals can slow down the entire accounts payable cycle.

Overcoming these challenges has proven to be an incredibly difficult task. However, organizations must remember that they do not have to do it alone. Leaning on a trusted industry partner can speed up automation tasks, improve time to value, and unlock the strategic benefits of automation.

Now, what didn’t they tell you?

AP Automation unlocks strategic insights

While speed remains one of the most popular advantages of accounts payable automation, exploring the other strategic insights it offers is essential. Modern accounts payable automation solutions leverage advanced technologies to extract valuable data from invoices, purchase orders, and other financial documents. This data goes beyond transactional details, offering deeper insights into spending patterns, vendor relationships, and even forecasting.

With automated accounts payable systems, businesses can generate detailed reports and analytics that shed light on cash flow trends, identify cost-saving opportunities, and evaluate supplier performance. With this information, internal teams can make informed decisions that align with long-term strategic goals, transforming the accounts payable department from a transactional function into a strategic partner.

AP Automation enhances vendor relationships

Accounts payable automation not only streamlines internal processes it also enhances collaboration with vendors. Vendors experience quicker invoice processing times and fewer payment delays with electronic invoicing and automated approval workflows. This fosters stronger vendor relationships, as timely payments can improve supplier satisfaction and encourage discounts for early payments.

Automation also introduces self-service portals where vendors can track the status of their invoices in real time. This level of transparency reduces communication gaps and minimizes disputes, leading to smoother interactions between the organization and its suppliers.

AP Automation mitigates risk

Mitigating financial risks and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards are critical concerns for businesses of all sizes. Advanced automation systems, built from advanced technologies, are designed to detect potential fraud, duplicate payments, and unusual spending patterns. By flagging anomalies early on, these systems prevent fraudulent activities from escalating, protecting the organization’s financial health.

Compliance with tax regulations and financial reporting standards becomes more manageable with automated systems that maintain accurate records and generate audit trails. This ensures that the organization remains in good standing and avoids costly penalties.

AP Automation standardizes processes

Accounts payable automation inherently involves process standardization. When manual tasks are automated, inconsistencies caused by human error are greatly reduced. This leads to increased accuracy in invoice processing, resulting in fewer payment errors.

The standardization introduced by accounts payable automation also sets the stage for continuous improvement. Now well equipped with data-driven insights, they can implement targeted improvements to enhance overall operational efficiency and drive cost savings.

AP Automation empowers employees

We have all heard that automation threatens job security. Even outside of banking and financial services, this is a growing concern for the workforce as technologies like artificial intelligence continue to rise in popularity. However, in this sense, accounts payable automation looks to flip the narrative. Employees are now empowered to focus on more strategic tasks by automating routine, time consuming, manual tasks. By removing mundane jobs, employees can redirect their time and energy toward high-value projects that require critical thinking, problem-solving and relationship management.

Finance teams can now engage in strategic vendor negotiations, financial analysis, and decision-making that contribute to the organization’s growth. This shift from transactional work to strategic responsibilities boosts employee morale and propels the organization forward.

AP Automation does not always translate to long implementation timelines and high costs

Implementation usually involves data migration, software setup, workflow configuration, testing, training, and deployment. The exact process may vary based on the chosen solution, the partner chosen, and the complexity of your organization’s needs.

The cost of an accounts payable automation solution can vary widely based on the chosen solution, the complexity of implementation, and the features required. Typically, you should expect to account for costs associated with set-up costs, ongoing maintenance fees, etc. While these costs could add up, it is important to note companies can offset them through the benefits and cost savings achieved through automation. This includes the savings produced through reduced errors, improved process efficiency, early payment discounts, and more.

OpenText: Powering smarter accounts payable automation

When it comes to unlocking the full potential of accounts payable automation, OpenText is a technological leader. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, OpenText’s accounts payable automation solutions is revolutionizing traditional processes.

By seamlessly integrating with existing ERP systems, OpenText delivers end-to-end automation for invoice processing, approvals, and payments. With intelligent data capture, invoice matching and near real-time analytics, OpenText empowers businesses to gain unparalleled insights into their financial operations.

OpenText fosters stronger vendor relationships by delivering visibility into invoice statuses and payment schedules. The incorporation of advanced fraud detection capabilities with proactive error alerting and reporting also shields businesses from financial risks, strengthening compliance efforts.

Accounts payable automation has evolved beyond transactional acceleration and its influence now extends far past speed and efficiency. It has entered the realm of strategic decision-making, heightened collaboration, risk mitigation, compliance assurance, and process optimization.

Organizations embracing accounts payable automation and leaning on solutions like OpenText’s Integrated Payables and Receivables solutions find themselves strategically positioned to reap operational benefits and to unlock the potential for sustainable growth and innovation.