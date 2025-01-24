A new era of connection at OpenText

Over the last few decades OpenText has been the leader in information management software. Along the way we’ve acquired many companies and brands that have expanded our mission and purpose to accelerate how information management can elevate us all to be our best.

Over time, our product names have become more varied and less reflective of our advancements in cloud, security, and AI as the next innovation frontiers of information management.

Today we’re announcing a significant milestone in simplicity with the rebranding of our software product names. This isn’t just a cosmetic change; it’s a strategic, customer-centric evolution designed to reflect the innovation at the heart of our solutions.

Why rebrand?

With an expansive portfolio, our existing product nomenclature missed the opportunity to convey how our products work together to fit customer needs. Rebranding offers us the opportunity to:

Improve clarity: Clear, intuitive, descriptive product names help customers and partners quickly understand what each solution offers.

Strengthen consistency: Similar naming architectures across our product portfolio reinforces the value that the OpenText brand delivers.

Enhance understanding: Deliberate sub-brands (Core, Aviator, Thrust) that align to advancements in SaaS, AI, and APIs across our business units and products help our customers easily associate and understand the value they receive from our products.

The rebranding process

Rebranding doesn’t happen overnight and isn’t something to take lightly. We went through a thoughtful and collaborative process to ensure the new product names reflect not only their purpose but also our broader mission and values. Here’s a glimpse into how we approached it:

Customer-centered insight: We gathered feedback from customers to understand how they perceive our products and what naming conventions would make their experience clearer.

Internal collaboration: Our teams across product development, marketing, and sales worked together to create names that resonate internally and externally.

Testing and validation: We tested various naming options with key stakeholders and refined them based on input to ensure alignment with market expectations.

What’s changing?

While the core functionality and support of our products remain the same, the new names are designed to make it easier to identify the right solutions for you. Each name has been carefully crafted to highlight the product’s primary function and the value it delivers.

For example:

Extended ECM will now be called OpenText™ Content Management , emphasizing enhanced efficiency and operational excellence.

will now be called , emphasizing enhanced efficiency and operational excellence. Service Management Automation X (SMAX)becomes OpenText™ Service Management, aligning it with IT service management (ITSM) markets.

This consistent naming convention ties our offerings together under a unified framework, making it easier for customers to navigate our product ecosystem.

What does this mean for you?

For our existing customers, the transition will be seamless. There will be no disruption to your services or the way you use our products. What you will notice are the new names appearing on our website, in our documentation, and marketing materials, and within the product user interfaces. Our support portals and communities are being refreshed with the new names as well. Please know our team is ready to assist with any questions during this transition. For new customers, understanding our portfolio and how our products work together will be easy.

Looking ahead

This rebranding effort is more than a name change; it’s a commitment to clarity, consistency, and continuous improvement. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet your evolving needs.

Thank you for being part of our journey. We’re excited about this new chapter and look forward to continuing to serve you with even greater focus and purpose.

For more details and a list of products being renamed, visit our webpage.

