5 strategies to master modern work

The workplace is changing. The traditional, office-based approach to work is being replaced by digital processes that deliver on the demands of today’s market. Without transitioning from manual processes and legacy applications to modern ways of work, businesses risk being left behind by the competition.

At the heart of modern work is information management. How well businesses evolve their tools and processes to empower their teams to create, consume, and share information will impact goals such as employee engagement, growth and resilience. Creating a robust modernization plan will prepare your organization for the future of work, helping your business increase customer lifetime value, enhance performance, and boost employee and partner effectiveness through information-led transformation.

By 2025, more than 50% of IT organizations will prioritize and measure digital initiative success through digital employee experiences (DEX)[1]. But every transformation comes with challenges. That’s why we’ve put together a list of key strategies to help your organization master modern work. Continue reading to get a sneak peek of the 10 Ways to Master Modern Work Guide.

Adapt to work preferences while driving business productivity

Empower employees to work efficiently from wherever they are. Create shared digital workspaces to improve access to business content and promote collaboration. In this way, employees can quickly and easily connect with their colleagues and find the information they need to get the job done. If you’re able to master hybrid work by providing flexible options, you’ll see many more employees rising to the level of high performers – 19% more than in a traditional office environment[2]. It’s all about making it easy for people to work according to their preferences, whenever and however they choose.

Adopt a cloud environment that suits current and future business needs

Business environments and customer expectations are constantly changing. And with Gartner reporting that 50% of CEOs and 69% of boards are demanding a path to accelerated growth and operational excellence[3], it’s time to start looking to the cloud for answers. You need an infrastructure that’s agile and can adapt to evolving needs quickly, while maintaining secure and reliable access to information and workflows – especially when employees are working remotely. Transitioning to cloud-based content services will provide you with flexible options that adhere to compliance regulations and can be managed easily.

Retire old applications while maintaining compliance requirements

Legacy systems can slow down technical infrastructures and are costly to maintain. According to a survey commissioned by Tata Consultancy Services and AWS, 70% of chief experience officers at global companies list legacy modernization as a top strategic business priority. Moving to the cloud as part of a digital transformation initiative can provide the opportunity to archive old applications while modernizing information management for your business. Retiring legacy technology will add speed, scale, and security to information access while reducing operational overhead, lowering IT costs, and freeing up the resources that maintain those systems. Put legacy in the past to focus on innovation that will move your organization forward.

Break down information silos throughout your organization

Modern work requires frictionless access to information. But with employees using an average of 7.6 applications to do their daily work[4], information silos are getting in the way of productivity. Remove barriers and friction by deploying solutions that focus on centralizing information and simplifying workflows across critical business processes. When content services are seamlessly integrated with those key applications, the right information is always available at the right time, whether it’s an HR, sales, customer service or marketing function. In turn, that reduces the time employees waste searching for the right information and cuts down on the errors that can occur as they switch between applications.

Mitigate the risk of managing sensitive content

Information sprawl is a risk for everyone. In fact, an average of 52% of an organization’s information is “dark data” meaning it is unclassified and invisible. Today, higher-than-ever volumes of data are being created on a variety of platforms, often on applications that aren’t enterprise-approved, making it even more difficult to protect sensitive information. Content that’s insufficiently governed can expose the business to security risks such as ransomware, privacy breaches, and other cyber-related attacks which can impede operations and incur additional costs to the business. With the volume of information that’s produced every day, implementing AI-driven tools that automatically discover and assess risk levels is key to protecting sensitive content.

Discover all 10 ways to master modern work Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Country * -- Please select -- Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Ascension Island Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, DR Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Foroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Republic of Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch Part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Africa South Georgia South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe State or Province -- Please select -- Not applicable Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington Washington D.C. Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland Nova Scotia Northwest Territories Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon Industry * -- Please select -- Administrative & support services Aerospace Agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting Automotive Banking Chemicals Consumer goods Data processing & hosting services Defense & intelligence Education Engineering & construction Food & beverage manufacturing Government - federal Government - justice, public order, and safety Government - local Government - state/provincial Healthcare High tech Industrial manufacturing Insurance Legal Life sciences Management of companies & enterprises Media & entertainment Metals & mining Non-profit agencies & charities Oil & gas Personal, funeral & laundry services Private households Professional services Publishing & information services Real estate, rental & leasing Religious, grantmaking & civic organizations Repair & maintenance Retail Telecommunications Tobacco Tourism and food services Transportation & distribution Utilities Waste management & remediation services Wholesale Company * Title * Business Phone *

[1] Gartner®, Deliver Peak Digital Employee Experience Excellence in 4 Steps, Tori Paulman, Lane Severson, Jim Murphy, Jason Wong, Helen Poitevin, Dan Wilson, 02 February 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

[2] Gartner®, Take These 3 Actions to Make Digital Workplaces Happier, Faster and Smarter, Michael Woodbridge, Adam Preset, Craig Roth, 14 September 2021

[3] Gartner®, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022: Hyperautomation, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Frances Karamouzis, Keith Guttridge, 18 October 2021

[4] Gartner® Predicts 2022: Digital Workplace is Foundational for Employee Experience, Lane Severson, Michael Woodbridge, Tim Nelms, Christopher Trueman, Tori Paulman, Adam Preset, Craig Roth, Matt Cain, 6 December 2021