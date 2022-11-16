5 strategies to master modern work
Are you ready for the future of work?
The workplace is changing. The traditional, office-based approach to work is being replaced by digital processes that deliver on the demands of today’s market. Without transitioning from manual processes and legacy applications to modern ways of work, businesses risk being left behind by the competition.
At the heart of modern work is information management. How well businesses evolve their tools and processes to empower their teams to create, consume, and share information will impact goals such as employee engagement, growth and resilience. Creating a robust modernization plan will prepare your organization for the future of work, helping your business increase customer lifetime value, enhance performance, and boost employee and partner effectiveness through information-led transformation.
By 2025, more than 50% of IT organizations will prioritize and measure digital initiative success through digital employee experiences (DEX)[1]. But every transformation comes with challenges. That’s why we’ve put together a list of key strategies to help your organization master modern work. Continue reading to get a sneak peek of the 10 Ways to Master Modern Work Guide.
Adapt to work preferences while driving business productivity
Empower employees to work efficiently from wherever they are. Create shared digital workspaces to improve access to business content and promote collaboration. In this way, employees can quickly and easily connect with their colleagues and find the information they need to get the job done. If you’re able to master hybrid work by providing flexible options, you’ll see many more employees rising to the level of high performers – 19% more than in a traditional office environment[2]. It’s all about making it easy for people to work according to their preferences, whenever and however they choose.
Adopt a cloud environment that suits current and future business needs
Business environments and customer expectations are constantly changing. And with Gartner reporting that 50% of CEOs and 69% of boards are demanding a path to accelerated growth and operational excellence[3], it’s time to start looking to the cloud for answers. You need an infrastructure that’s agile and can adapt to evolving needs quickly, while maintaining secure and reliable access to information and workflows – especially when employees are working remotely. Transitioning to cloud-based content services will provide you with flexible options that adhere to compliance regulations and can be managed easily.
Retire old applications while maintaining compliance requirements
Legacy systems can slow down technical infrastructures and are costly to maintain. According to a survey commissioned by Tata Consultancy Services and AWS, 70% of chief experience officers at global companies list legacy modernization as a top strategic business priority. Moving to the cloud as part of a digital transformation initiative can provide the opportunity to archive old applications while modernizing information management for your business. Retiring legacy technology will add speed, scale, and security to information access while reducing operational overhead, lowering IT costs, and freeing up the resources that maintain those systems. Put legacy in the past to focus on innovation that will move your organization forward.
Break down information silos throughout your organization
Modern work requires frictionless access to information. But with employees using an average of 7.6 applications to do their daily work[4], information silos are getting in the way of productivity. Remove barriers and friction by deploying solutions that focus on centralizing information and simplifying workflows across critical business processes. When content services are seamlessly integrated with those key applications, the right information is always available at the right time, whether it’s an HR, sales, customer service or marketing function. In turn, that reduces the time employees waste searching for the right information and cuts down on the errors that can occur as they switch between applications.
Mitigate the risk of managing sensitive content
Information sprawl is a risk for everyone. In fact, an average of 52% of an organization’s information is “dark data” meaning it is unclassified and invisible. Today, higher-than-ever volumes of data are being created on a variety of platforms, often on applications that aren’t enterprise-approved, making it even more difficult to protect sensitive information. Content that’s insufficiently governed can expose the business to security risks such as ransomware, privacy breaches, and other cyber-related attacks which can impede operations and incur additional costs to the business. With the volume of information that’s produced every day, implementing AI-driven tools that automatically discover and assess risk levels is key to protecting sensitive content.
