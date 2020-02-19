2020 Webroot Threat Report shows 640% increase in phishing attacks

OpenText™ is pleased to issue the 2020 Webroot Threat Report. The report highlights not only the agility and innovation of cybercriminals who continue to seek out new ways to evade defenses, but also their commitment to long-established attack methods.

The 2020 Webroot Threat Report analyzed samples from more than 37 billion URLs, 842 million domains, 4 billion IP addresses, 31 million active mobile apps, and 36 billion file behavior records. The report is derived from metrics captured and analyzed by the Webroot® Platform, our advanced, cloud-based machine learning architecture. Key findings include:

Phishing URLs encountered grew by 640% in 2019

Malware targeting Windows 7® increased by 125 percent

Consumer PCs remain nearly twice as likely to get infected as business PCs

Trojans and malware accounted for 91.8 percent of Android™ threats

“In the cybersecurity industry the only certainty is that there is no certainty, and there is no single silver bullet solution,” said Hal Lonas, Senior Vice President and CTO, SMB and Consumer, OpenText. “The findings from this year’s report underline why it’s critical that businesses and users of all sizes, ensure they’re not only protecting their data but also preparing for future attacks by taking simple steps toward cyber resilience through a defense-in-depth approach that addresses user behavior and the best protection for network and endpoints.”

Download the full report here.