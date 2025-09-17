Why OpenText keeps winning the DevOps game (and why the competition can’t stop talking about us) 

If you’ve been around enterprise software long enough, you know: leaders get targeted. When you’re on top, challengers will always take their shots. Lately, we’ve seen plenty of noise from vendors trying to poke holes in our DevOps story. Here’s the truth: OpenText has been setting the pace in DevOps for years—and we’re not slowing down.

A track record you can’t fake

OpenText DevOps Cloud was built for the toughest environments out there—finance, healthcare, government, manufacturing. These industries don’t gamble on point tools or patchwork solutions. They need resilience, security, and enterprise-scale reliability. That’s why they choose us.

With 250+ integrations, hybrid deployment options, and built-in compliance, our platform brings planning, testing, and release into one seamless, AI-powered environment. The payoff? Faster delivery, lower risk, and a crystal-clear view of the entire software lifecycle.

It’s a platform that helps organizations simplify testing, cut costs, and move at a pace competitors only talk about.

Excellence across the whole DevOps lifecycle

We don’t just dabble in DevOps. We lead it—end to end.

DevOps platform: Our foundation. One modular system that unifies planning, compliance, testing, release orchestration, and insights. It’s proven at enterprise scale, with 241% ROI in three years (Forrester). See how we compare to GitLab.

Quality management: Total lifecycle discipline and auditability. Enterprises trust us to embed quality and compliance directly into their pipelines.

Performance engineering: Real-world load, chaos testing, and predictive insights that don’t just help you meet SLAs—they help you blow past them.

Functional testing: AI-driven, codeless, and resilient. From SAP migrations to mobile apps, we make testing faster, smarter, and more scalable.

DevOps Aviator: Our AI layer with copilots that predict risks, accelerate testing, and keep velocity high with built-in intelligence.

Unlike the piecemeal approaches others peddle, our portfolio was designed to fit together. No duct tape required.

Trusted by the best (including ourselves)

Here’s one of our favorite proof points: OpenText uses OpenText. We migrated 7,000 of our own developers onto our Core Software Delivery Platform, replacing Jira and a dozen other third-party tools. And we did it without missing a single release. That’s what real scale looks like. [I’m going through Shannon’s transcript for a little quote here…if it works]

Customers agree. Kellanova uses OpenText to power global testing for its brands like Pringles® and Cheez-It®. DATEV runs 17 times more tests every week thanks to OpenText performance engineering. When some of the world’s largest enterprises want speed, compliance, and quality, they don’t look for experiments. They come to us.

When others take shots, we just keep winning

Let’s talk about those “pot shots” from competitors. They love to whisper about performance testing or functional automation. But here’s the reality:

Performance testing: We deliver real-world load conditions, chaos engineering, and compliance-readiness for industries that don’t compromise.

Functional test automation: Codeless test creation. AI-driven modeling. Even generating tests from videos. Smarter, faster, easier.

Integrations at scale: 250+ prebuilt connectors for tools like SAP, Jenkins, GitHub, and ServiceNow. That’s enterprise muscle others simply don’t have.

So yes, the competition talks. But while they’re busy aiming at us, we’re busy helping our customers ship better software, faster.

See why OpenText DevOps Cloud outperforms alternatives.

The future stays ours

Here’s the bottom line: we’ve led this space for years because we never stop moving. Every acquisition makes our platform stronger. Every innovation—from AI copilots to chaos testing—gets woven into the fabric of our cloud.

And while others are busy talking about us, we’ll keep doing what we do best: setting the standard for enterprise DevOps. Because leaders don’t just win once. Leaders keep winning.

