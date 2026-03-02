Why OpenText Business Network is the clear choice for B2B integration and EDI

In the recent ERPSoftwareBlog and MSDynamicsWorld (MSDW) EDI Comparison Showcase, OpenText Business Network stood out as the most comprehensive, globally proven B2B integration platform for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management (F&SCM) users, especially users in those organizations navigating complex supply chains while trying to drive business growth.

Unstable supply chains, unpredictable demand cycles, labor shortages, carrier delays, compliance challenges, and cybersecurity threats. Today’s supply chains are more complex, more interconnected, and more unpredictable than ever. Organizations are under constant pressure to keep goods moving despite labor shortages, global disruptions, shifting customer expectations, and increasing compliance requirements.

Organizations need more than basic EDI connectivity. They need a trusted integration platform on a proven network that is built using the scale, security, and intelligence needed to keep supply chains operating with confidence.

As shared in the comparison showcase, here are some of the reasons why OpenText Business Network is a great choice for any organization managing ERP modernization and complex supply chain workflows.

When supply chains are stretched thin, organizations can’t afford an EDI outage or integration failure. OpenText scale and proven reliability minimize risk and keep transactions moving. OpenText Business Network offers the largest and most mature B2B/EDI ecosystem in the world.

65,000+ organizations and 1M trading partners

31 billion transactions processed annually

Built-in security and compliance protection

This level of scale ensures organizations can connect quickly with new partners, meet regional compliance mandates, and handle transaction spikes without risking downtime.

Resilience requires visibility, flexibility, and connectedness – and OpenText Business Network and it’s B2B Integration and cloud EDI solutions deliver‑ on all three and more. Using its prebuilt ERP adapters, OpenText Business Network enables seamless integration through modern, EDI-to-API hybrid connectivity.

Pre-built ERP adapters for faster deployment coupled with EDI-to-API connectivity

By meeting organizations where they are, we can accelerate onboarding and implementation so organizations can connect with trading partners and exchange transaction data, adapting quickly to marketplace and regulatory requirements, reducing manual errors through workflow automation, and improving supply chain visibility through real-time data insights.

Real-time visibility and workflow automation

OpenText Business Network can support the simplest to the most complex data and document exchanges, such as ASNs, shipment confirmation, inventory updates, and more, with retailers, manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs, carriers, financial institutions, and global partners – all without custom development or workarounds. This is crucial for organizations dealing with high-volume distribution, global inventory visibility needs, and just-in-time fulfillment pressures.

Every organization faces different supply chain pressures, but the core challenges remain the same: maintaining compliance, managing partner variability, supporting high transaction volumes, and ensuring accurate, timely data exchange. OpenText’s Business Network is uniquely equipped to help across any supply chain, whether its customers, suppliers, logistics, financial institutions, and more.

Support for global EDI standards (ANSI X12, EDIFACT, VDA, etc.)

We offer ERP adapters for SAP S4/HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Fusion, MS Dynamics 365 Business Central and F&SCM and support nearly every global EDI standard, including ANSI X12, EDIFACT, Tradacoms, JSON, VDA, SWIFT, XML-based‑ formats, etc.

Flexible connectivity options (AS2, SFTP, APIs, VAN)

Our platform and network also deliver robust security and reliability across global data flows and support AS2, SFTP, FTPS, HTTPS, VAN, and API options. This ensures you meet customers, suppliers, and regulatory requirements without needing additional tools or middleware.

No custom development required

OpenText Business Network and its B2B Integration and EDI solutions provide real-time alerts, exception handling, and ‑end-to-end‑ visibility through our multi-lingual, self-service portals, which ensure users worldwide can manage transactions and trading partners with ease as well as resolve issues in real-time before disruptions occur. We also let you determine how much control you have over your supply chain, from self-service to fully managed services. You determine your requirements and we deliver.

With so much global marketplace and supply chain complexity today, companies need more than EDI to handle document exchange around the world. For organizations looking to reduce risk, enhance operational agility, and prepare for whatever comes next, OpenText Business Network is a partner you can trust. Our B2B Integration solutions, and flexible, scalable ERP adapters, help organizations connect with trading partners globally so they can build supply chains that are not only efficient but resilient.

In times of change or disruption, having a seasoned partner matters. OpenText has supported businesses through decades of digital transformation, economic fluctuations, and global supply chain shifts, making it a stable choice in an unstable world.

45+ years of B2B integration expertise

Trust is built on experience, and OpenText brings more than 45 years of B2B integration and EDI expertise, which is more than any other provider. This deep heritage is reinforced by a global support organization with decades of expertise that translates directly into faster issue resolution, smoother partner onboarding, and more predictable project delivery.

24/7 global support model with flexible configuration options

Organizations also benefit from the OpenText 24/7 global support model, complete with self-service, hybrid, and fully managed services options,allowing companies to choose the right level of involvement for their internal teams. This scale matters. In a world of supply chain disruptions, port delays, geopolitical risk, and new compliance requirements, a globally connected, highly resilient EDI backbone helps organizations keep goods flowing.

See our OpenText stacks against other EDI providers within the MS Dynamics 365 community.