What’s new in OpenText EnCase Forensic

November 2021: What’s new in EnCase Forensic CE 21.4

Update 1: Finding evidence no matter where it hides

While evidence can hide in a number of places, one of the most common areas in which offenders leave a digital footprint is in social media and cloud-based applications. OpenText™ EnCase™ Forensic 21.4 is focused on finding evidence no matter where it hides by enhancing the collection of cloud-based artifacts from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Microsoft Azure Blobs.

Update 2: Improve evidence processing

As case backlogs increase and case closure rates become longer, the pressure is on law enforcement to work smarter and faster. EnCase Forensic 21.4 delivers the ability to conduct more efficient investigations with right-click processing, allowing investigators to quickly begin an evidence processing job on specific pieces of evidence in a case versus the entire evidence file.

Update 3: Optimize deployment within the cloud

Enabling investigations to utilize the speed, cost, collaboration and ease of use advantages associated with cloud computing, EnCase Forensic 21.4 improves Microsoft Azure implementation by providing an ARM template to help create the infrastructure needed to deploy EnCase Forensic within Azure. Additionally, EnCase Forensic v21.4 enables the activation of an electronic license on an Azure virtual machine, decommission that machine and rehydrate that image on new hardware without interfering with the EnCase Forensic license.

Author: Peri Storey, Senior Product Marketing Manager