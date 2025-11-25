What’s New: How B2B Integration Essentials simplifies global SMB supply chain connectivity

SMBs need help exchanging supply chain documents seamlessly, complying with industry standards, and delivering them on time all while keeping costs under control. That’s where OpenText™ Business Network B2B Integration Essentials comes in.

B2B Integration Essentials, designed specifically for SMB businesses, is a cloud-based solution that enables SMBs to digitize and automate business document exchange with their customers, suppliers, and logistics partners using cost-effective, scalable, and easy-to-use platform to meet electronic data interchange (EDI) requirements without investing in complex infrastructure or specialized IT resources.

With B2B Integration Essentials you can:

Exchange EDI supply chain documents with your Trading Partners hassle-free without the need of understanding EDI or any need for extra IT expertise

with your Trading Partners hassle-free without the need of understanding EDI or any need for extra IT expertise Connect quickly to the OpenText Business Network (the world’s largest with over 1 million trading partners) and start exchanging documents with trading partners in days, not months.

(the world’s largest with over 1 million trading partners) and start exchanging documents with trading partners in days, not months. Automated transactions to replace manual processes with automated EDI workflows for purchase orders, invoices, shipping notices, and 85+ other supported EDI document types.

to replace manual processes with automated EDI workflows for purchase orders, invoices, shipping notices, and 85+ other supported EDI document types. Ensure compliance with industry standards and connectivity requirements of large enterprises and marketplaces.

with industry standards and connectivity requirements of large enterprises and marketplaces. Gain visibility and track document status and transaction history through an intuitive web portal.

and track document status and transaction history through an intuitive web portal. Scale easily by adding new trading partners and transaction types as your business grows without major IT investments.

What’s New in the Latest Releases?

OpenText Business Network recently released several new features as part of its B2B Integration Essentials solution designed to make digital supply chains automation and collaboration more accessible to SMB organizations.

Release 25.2 and Release 25.3 Highlights

3PL transaction support: organizations receive enhanced connectivity with third-party logistics providers with support for key 3PL transactions, improving visibility and coordination in shipping and fulfillment.

FISMA standard support: By meeting FSMA standards, your B2B Integration Essentials empowers users with enhanced food traceability, faster compliance, and secure, automated data exchange—ensuring safety, efficiency, and trust across the supply chain.

Tabbed UI browsing and workflows for improved user experience: users can now more easily manage multiple workflows simultaneously, reducing time spent switching between screens and boosting productivity.

API for Advanced Shipping Notice (ASN) labels: organizations can now connect to an API to generate ASN labels, enabling faster, automated label creation and ensuring compliance with trading partner requirements.

Trading Grid Online Single Sign-On: organizations can now streamline user access by enabling SSO through OpenText Trading Grid, improving security and simplifying user authentication across internal and external applications.

Expanded trading partner kit support: organizations can now access a library of 500+ pre-configured trading partner kits, accelerating onboarding of trading partners, enabling faster compliance with major retailers and marketplaces, and reducing complexity setup for new partners.

Ready to Simplify Your B2B Integration?

For SMB organizations, B2B Integration Essentials empowers you to participate fully in global supply chains without the burden of managing complex integration technology.

Learn more about how OpenText Business Network and B2B Integration Essentials can help your business thrive in today’s connected economy.