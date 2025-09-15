Top EDI trends to know in 2025

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) has long been the backbone of global supply chains. With supply chain disruption remaining the new normal in 2025, EDI is evolving in real-time. As businesses face mounting pressure to make their supply chains more agile, resilient, and intelligent, EDI is not just a legacy, static data exchange tool, but a dynamic enabler of digital supply chain collaboration.

The future of EDI: trends to watch in 2025

Here are the top trends shaping EDI and B2B integration into 2026 and beyond.

1. Use Agentic AI with EDI for more automation and autonomy

The rise of Agentic AI is redefining what EDI can do. The standardized and structured nature of EDI formats (e.g. ANSI X12, EDIFACT) and EDI data exchanges means less data cleaning is likely required before feeding it into AI models. AI can also more easily extract patterns and insights from EDI across different trading partners and business networks.

With structured, complete, and accurate EDI data, supply chain leaders can embed autonomous AI agents into EDI workflows to alert, interpret, act on, and optimize data in real time. This shift suggests a move away from manual troubleshooting of EDI onboardings, mappings and transactions, which often drains day-to-day productivity, toward using AI to free up resources to solve bigger supply chain challenges and drive growth-related innovation.

2. Use AI-driven data mappings to save time and money

One of the most time-consuming aspects of EDI has always been data mapping. AI is now accelerating this process by learning from semantic models and automating field matching, reducing setup time and simplifying updates over time. Generative AI makes EDI more accessible and scalable for organizations of any size that may not have a lot of in-house EDI expertise and need help handling day-to-day supply chain operations, for example:

Reduce support tickets and speed resolution times by enabling non-technical staff to handle the most common EDI issues using AI

Use AI-assisted self-service tools and chatbots to get answers in real-time to troubleshoot EDI transaction issues

Receive interactive guidance on how to better manage onboardings, compliance requirements, and more

3. Fuel AI-insights and predictive analytics with EDI data

Supply chain visibility is no longer about looking at a dashboard or running reports for future analysis. It’s making use of data as part of a real-time ecosystem. Digital twins and AI-powered analytics are giving organizations synchronized views of inventory, orders, and disruptions across their supply networks.

EDI archives contain rich transactional histories, and AI can use this data for inventory management, demand forecasting, anomaly detection, and overall supply chain optimization. For example, machine learning models can predict late shipments or inventory shortages based on past EDI 856 (Advance Ship Notices).

4. Get the most out of your IT ecosystem with hybrid connectivity

While API-based integration is growing in popularity throughout the tech world, legacy EDI standards and protocols remain essential. The future lies in hybrid connectivity where EDI and APIs coexist to support diverse IT ecosystems.

A hybrid approach offers flexibility, which helps organizations modernize without disrupting existing workflows or supply chain operations. APIs that work with EDI and can connect to common ERPs like ERPs, like SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Fusion, NetSuite, and MS Dynamics 365, are essential for businesses seeking agile, efficient, and future-ready supply chain integration.

This approach enables seamless automation, universal trading partner connectivity, and real-time supply chain visibility, supporting growth and resilience in a digital-first economy for any size organization – from SMB to mid-market to enterprise.

5. EDI as a Strategic Enabler

EDI has been around for decades for a reason, and it can continue to enable intelligent supply chains well into the future. The hybrid connectivity of EDI and APIs enable real-time decision-making and intelligent automation, for example, flagging unusual order volumes or automating dispute resolution workflows. Coupling EDI and APIs with your ERP – improving B2B integration overall – can also assist with AI-readiness giving you a competitive edge in supply chain agility, resilience and collaboration.

However, enabling AI to fully deliver on this potential requires more than just connecting EDI, APIs, and ERP. It also depends on having a truly integrated ecosystem that AI can seamlessly access. A fragmented landscape of disconnected systems creates barriers, preventing AI from drawing on comprehensive data across the organization. Without unified access, insights remain partial. A fully integrated ecosystem ensures AI has the breadth and depth of data needed to unlock end-to-end supply chain visibility and smarter, more proactive decision-making.

Smarter supply chains start with OpenText

As digital transformation accelerates, the need for intelligent, agile integration will only grow. OpenText stands at the forefront of this evolution, providing the tools and expertise needed to connect people, systems, and data across your business so you can connect, collaborate, and thrive in a cloud-first, AI-driven world.

OpenText Business Network Cloud provides a centralized platform for integrating suppliers, logistics providers, and customers. Our B2B Integration solutions enable end-to-end visibility and automation, so you can respond faster to customer demands, mitigate risks, and drive growth.