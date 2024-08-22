What are OpenText Business Clouds?

As predicted, AI is changing everything. And while AI in the consumer world gets a lot of attention, AI in business has introduced a new mindset, a new way to think, a new appreciation for trust and data, and a new outlook on how to unleash human potential.

But in order to truly get the most out of artificial intelligence (AI), organizations must first advance how they manage, govern, and orchestrate their data to create a solid information foundation. Once data is properly prepared, AI comes in to help smooth business processes, boost productivity, and gain insights.

OpenText Business Clouds help customers on both fronts. OpenText Business Clouds create a robust information management ecosystem that automates and optimizes business processes. And they integrate AI capabilities into the applications that knowledge workers use every day so they can become AI knowledge workers, taking advantage of AI to elevate their potential and increase their organization’s competitiveness.

OpenText Business Clouds

Our cloud offerings manage large, complex data sets—securely, confidently, and at scale—and transform day-to-day workflows with effective data management.

OpenText™ Content Cloud™ offers a suite of end-to-end enterprise content management solutions, from capture to full lifecycle management to archiving. Content Cloud integrates with the systems that produce and consume information, extending enterprise-grade content management deeper into the organization and facilitating seamless access, distribution, and use of both structured and unstructured data.

OpenText™ Business Network Cloud provides B2B integration solutions that help securely connect internal and external data teams, systems, and applications. Business Network Cloud supply chain solutions offer frictionless information exchange, end-to-end visibility, and extensive collaboration with a single digital backbone across business ecosystems.

OpenText™ Experience Cloud platform integrates experiences, media, communications, messaging, and data for customer experience management in one cohesive platform. Enabling organizations to seamlessly personalize experiences and communications, deliver relevant engagement, and optimize the customer journey, OpenText helps maximize revenue, improve operations, and create customers for life.

OpenText™ DevOps Cloud helps organizations deliver more and better software, faster than the competition. Automate DevOps, make the most of value stream management (VSM), and accelerate burdensome activities across digital value streams—from planning, through development and testing, all the way to delivery.

OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud helps organizations of all sizes protect their most valuable and sensitive information. Our portfolio of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions offers 360-degree visibility across an organization, enhancing security and trust every step of the way.

OpenText™ IT Operations Cloud integrates ITSM, Observability, AIOps, and FinOps solutions on a powerful GenAI and automation platform. These capabilities help drive user satisfaction, reliability, sustainability, and cost control amid rising demands and tight budgets.

OpenText™ Analytics Cloud helps organizations monetize their most strategic asset—data—by delivering the insights that employees and customers need to make every decision data-driven and to predict and act on business opportunities.

With more than two decades of expertise in AI, OpenText is transforming knowledge workers and elevating the human potential within organizations. Learn more about how information management can help fuel your business.