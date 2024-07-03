CEO Blog

Welcome to Fiscal 2025 and the Launch of OpenText 3.0

Dear OpenText Stakeholders: Welcome to Fiscal 2025! It is an exciting time to be a technology company as information automation and AI continue to drive…

Mark J. Barrenechea profile picture
Mark J. Barrenechea

July 3, 20243 minute read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

Dear OpenText Stakeholders:

Welcome to Fiscal 2025! It is an exciting time to be a technology company as information automation and AI continue to drive the future of business. 

At OpenText, we are acutely focused on creating the future through Information Management that elevates every individual and organization to be their best.

Over the next decade, by 2035, we could see inventions that fundamentally change the way we live and work:

  • Average life spans increase to 100
  • Brain power that is boosted with AI and physical technology
  • Energy is solved with fusion
  • Desalination is commonplace
  • Information moves from our fingertips to intelligent AI that understands us
  • And anything that moves, is autonomous

As part of that, we are designing and building the future of business to support three big industry trends: NextGen Autonomous Cloud, End-to-End Security, and AI for Humans.    

When we started this company, the first decade (OpenText 1.0) centered around content management with on-prem software. In the next decade (OpenText 2.0) we transitioned to information management in the hybrid cloud. 

Today, we are excited to announce the launch of OpenText 3.0 – Information Reimagined through the power of Cloud, Security, and AI. 

OpenText 3.0 is our three-year strategic plan.   

  • Our Vision: To be the best information management company in the world.
  • Our Belief: Information elevates every individual and organization to be their best.
  • Our Common Purpose: We sit at the center of connected ecosystems, the internet of clouds, and we play a critical role as our customers adopt cloud, security, and AI.
  • Our Differentiators: Putting customers first, expertise in information management, scaled go-to-market, and we care about each other.
  • Our Business Priorities: Customer success, market leadership, accelerated growth, expanded margins, and all being powered by our data.
  • All supported by our Core Values: Create the Future, Be Deserving of Trust, We NOT I, Raise the Bar and Own the Outcome.

To achieve the ambitions outlined in OpenText 3.0, our quarterly rhythm of innovations will focus on three primary areas:

  • Business Clouds: automate and drive productivity for the knowledge worker
  • Business AI: apply generative AI to transform business processes; and
  • Business Technology: ensure security and compliance for global businesses

In further support of OpenText 3.0, today we announced a Business Optimization Plan focused on: (1) placing the right talent in the right locations of our business, (2) funding growth and innovations, and (3) completing these objectives with higher productivity, lower cost, and expanded margin.

Through our Business Optimization Plan, we expect to reduce approximately 1,200 roles and reinvest in 800 new roles in Sales, PS, and Engineering to support our growth and innovation plans. Combined, this is expected to reduce our annual expense by $150M with the cost of the reduction approximately $60M. 

In addition, earlier this year, we announced a $250M share repurchase program. As we disclosed in our monthly SEDI filings in May and June, we completed $150M of the program, and purchased and retired 5M shares. In August, we will provide an update on our share repurchase program for Fiscal 2025.

We are very excited about opportunities going forward to continue our growth and increase our market share by helping our customers transform. Along with our plans to pursue large margin expansion opportunities and execute on strong capital allocation, we are confident we will deliver significant long-term value for all our stakeholders.

We look forward to providing further updates on our business when we report our quarterly financial results in August.

Mark

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Mark J. Barrenechea avatar image

Mark J. Barrenechea

Mark J. Barrenechea joined OpenText as President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2012, and also serves as a member of the Board of Directors. In January 2016, Mark took on the role of Chief Technology Officer and was appointed Vice Chair in September 2017.

See all posts

Follow

Follow Mark J. Barrenechea on x. Follow Mark J. Barrenechea on linkedin.

More from the author

OpenText Committed to Climate Innovation
CEO Blog

OpenText Committed to Climate Innovation

As I return home from OpenText World Europe, I am feeling invigorated by the powerful conversations that occurred throughout the week. I am also feeling…

5 minute read

The Future Needs You Today: A Conversation on AI & Decolonization with Karen Palmer
CEO Blog

The Future Needs You Today: A Conversation on AI & Decolonization with Karen Palmer

AI is bringing us into a new epoch of human society—it is a force multiplier for human potential. OpenText is about Information Management + Data…

8 minute read

OpenText World 2023—Welcome to the AI Revolution
CEO Blog

OpenText World 2023—Welcome to the AI Revolution

Welcome to the AI Revolution. AI is not just a technology, it is a new ontology—for creativity, data, trust. No business or individual will be…

6 minute read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?