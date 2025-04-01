The next 10 years are going to change everything.

Business. Healthcare. Climate science. Energy. Internet. Life expectancy. Learning.

We are on the verge of discoveries in every major area of human experience. Companies in all fields are bringing new ideas to market and creating new roles for employees that are fundamentally changing and challenging our status quo. We are also on the verge of creating a new workforce, a limitless digital labor force with AI agents.

The internet changed everything. With AI, everything will change again.

This is why today I am excited to launch my latest book: Business at the Speed of AI. It’s an exploration of how the new digital workforce, comprised of AI agents, will radically transform every aspect of work, and elevate human potential.

I am a techno-optimist, and I see a truly awesome future on the horizon, powered by AI. Human longevity will increase dramatically, as well as our IQs. New discoveries for infinite energy will revolutionize industries, and take the training wheels off AI. Everything that moves will be autonomous, with embedded AI. And AI tools will help climate innovators work on new solutions.

Our civilization is built on technology.

Technology is the glory of human ambition and achievement, the fuel to our advancement, and the realization of our potential.

Technology is the great frontier, the great liberator of human potential. With AI, we are each a Jules Verne of our time.

Business at the Speed of AI also dives into topics that are central to how OpenText is innovating with AI—from a complete reimagining of knowledge work and software development, to transformations in cybersecurity, ITOps, supply chains, and much more.

OpenText Summits in London and Munich

I’ll be digging into some of the most exciting ideas from the book during my keynote at our OpenText Summits in London and Munich this week—and I’ll be doing some amazing demos of our AI technology in action. Today also marks the launch our next generation platform, Cloud Editions 25.2 (the culmination of our exciting Titanium X roadmap), with incredible new capabilities across our Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology to propel our customers into the future of information management. Human potential and productivity will soar!

Stay tuned to my blog—in the coming weeks I’ll be posting a series based on Business at the Speed of AI, along with videos from my OpenText Summit keynote to further illuminate the topics. You won’t want to miss it!

We are in the middle of a great transformation. How we step into this new reality will shape our industries, and our world, for years to come. The future is awesome. And it’s everyone’s to build. It’s time to #GO.

To read more, download Business at the Speed of AI now.