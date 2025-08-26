Unlocking Data Loss Prevention (DLP) & Gen AI Superpowers with OpenText Knowledge Discovery SDKs

Ever dreamed of defending your data like a superhero—catching leaks before they happen and unleashing the power of Generative AI on information locked away in millions of files? OpenText Knowledge Discovery’s SDKs may just be your new cape and shield. If you’re an IT professional looking to embed software solutions for Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and next-gen Gen AI features into your application or white labelled solutions then keep reading!

Data Loss Prevention Is No Joke

Let’s face it: data leaks aren’t just embarrassing—they’re costly, risky, and downright reputation-wrecking. With most enterprise knowledge hiding in unstructured formats (hello, emails, chat logs, and image files!), classic DLP tools often miss the juicy stuff. Enter OpenText Knowledge Discovery SDKs! Not only does it scan and classify personally identifiable information (PII) with named entity recognition AI, but it also helps you find, flag, and fence off sensitive content—even in videos, audio, and images. Whether it’s GDPR, CPPA, or industry data regulations, you’re covered. Best of all, you can embed all or some of the components required to make your solutions safe.

: Automatic sensitive data detection—across 2,000+ file types. Unleash natural language Q&A : Search and review documents with plain-English queries and get instant, context-aware answers—even for security investigations.

: Search and review documents with plain-English queries and get instant, context-aware answers—even for security investigations. Fine-grained filtering: Parametric fields and advanced connectors let you zero in on exactly the data you need to protect, no matter where it lives (cloud, on-prem, or hybrid).

GEN AI That Actually Works, Scales and can be embedded

Now imagine this: Generative AI that actually understands your business content—prepped, tagged, and enriched by OpenText Knowledge Discovery’s advanced semantic analytics! Want to build AI solutions that answer complex questions, summarize texts, or find relationships across documents? The SDKs serve up all the tools you need for entity extraction, metadata enrichment, sentiment analysis, and more. DLP and Gen AI aren’t just better together—they’re unstoppable.

: Extract content, have it correctly encoded with logical order and preserved, train your GEN AI tools and ensure only non-private content is used by GEN AI Tools. Secured, scalable, and cloud-ready : Deploy it, integrate within your infrastructure and enjoy powerful and rapid scaling. Fortune favors the bold developer.

: Deploy it, integrate within your infrastructure and enjoy powerful and rapid scaling. Fortune favors the bold developer. SDKs for every toolkit : Java, .NET, C++, and REST APIs ready for any developer vibe. The type of service ISVs looking to embed and white label solutions need.

: Java, .NET, C++, and REST APIs ready for any developer vibe. The type of service ISVs looking to embed and white label solutions need. AI insights at your fingertips: Prepare data for large language models (LLMs) and other AI workflows—straight from enterprise repositories, without complex migrations.

Ease of Integration

Superheroes don’t waste time building gadgets from scratch. our SDKs plug right into your workflow, letting your team ship solutions faster, which becomes a competitive advantage to those wishing to avoid lengthy development cycles, better manage headcount and resources and accelerate time to market.

Prebuilt REST APIs for sensitive data scanning and rich media analytics.

Ready connectors for platforms like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, OpenText DAM, and more.

Advanced role-based access models to maintain document security everywhere data travels.

Ready to Become a DLP and AI Superhero?

OpenText Knowledge Discovery SDKs aren’t just tools—they’re a fast-track to standing out as an IT leader. If you want to stop leaks, launch AI-powered innovations, and turn enterprise data chaos into strategy gold, it’s time to suit up.

Feeling inspired? Don’t just read about it—reach out to an OpenText sales pro! They’ll help you power up your IT team, tackle your use cases, and even arrange a demo. Your next big breakthrough could be just one call away. And once again, best of all these SDKs are available our powerful and flexible OEM Solutions team

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just use OpenText Knowledge Discovery SDKs.