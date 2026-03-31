Trust Is the Coolest New Feature in the Market

Not that long ago, security and compliance lived quietly in the background or at least these were topics covered by a group of people we hardly had to deal with, unless it was “Compliance Week” and you know what that meant. It was “boring, painful and felt like topics which I could not relate to”. These tasks were treated as technical/legal-ish requirements and the process included responding to a zillion questions and checking on boxes which left you wondering: Do I really need to be here? Today, that mindset just doesn’t hold up anymore. Security and Compliance is important to everyone, and you may as well be on board. Especially if you are part of an ISV.

Nowadays, customers are paying closer attention to security and compliance, especially in the “times of AI”. With data breaches making headlines, AI regulations evolving, and privacy expectations rising, buyers aren’t just choosing software, they are choosing who they trust. For Independent Software Vendors, that shift creates a real opportunity to stand out. As James Willis, Director of Solution Consulting at OpenText indicated, “in the world of AI, opportunity and risk are two sides of the same coin. The foundation of true innovation lies in how well we govern and manage those risk to maximize the opportunity.”

In the past couple of years, sales conversations have dramatically change. Instead of jumping straight into features, customers want reassurance. They want to know their data will be handled responsibly. They want confidence that ISVs won’t put them at risk six months down the road when regulations shift again. And clients also want certainty personal and sensible information to be protected. This is all that is happening today.

This is where compliance can actually work in your favor. When it’s baked into the product, not added later or in the shape and form of a costly add-on. They want this from the very beginning. With this approach, audits feel less stressful and security reviews move faster. Isn’t this what your clients want? Absolutely yes. Think about it: Framed the right way, compliance isn’t about rules; it’s about protection and peace of mind.

Security follows the same pattern. Unfortunately, some ISVs see it as a cost driver when in fact they are missing the point. Strong security signals maturity. It reduces hesitation, builds confidence, and makes buyers feel safer committing to a long-term relationship. In competitive markets, that feeling can be the difference between winning and losing a deal.

Transparency plays a big role here too. Customers don’t expect perfection (if you are selling perfection, you are overpromising). They expect honesty. Being clear about how data is handled, how risks are managed, and how issues would be addressed if something went wrong builds credibility. That openness doesn’t just help close deals; it strengthens relationships after the sale and makes renewals smoother.

At the end of the day, trust isn’t just a legal or technical concern. It’s a growth lever. It influences buying decisions, renewals, and expansion opportunities. ISVs that treat trust, security, and compliance as part of their value story are positioned for long-term success, specifically in the times of AI.

If you wish to learn more how secure solutions can help you stand out from the current market, feel free to explore more here