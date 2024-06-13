Understanding MITRE ATT&CK and Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry

In the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, staying ahead of the growing number of threats is a continuous challenge. Two critical resources in this fight are the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry. These platforms provide invaluable insights and tools to help organizations fortify their cyber defenses against attackers. This Tidal Cyber LinkedIn post announces a new addition to the Tidal Vendor Registry: OpenText™.

What is MITRE ATT&CK?

The MITRE ATT&CK framework is a comprehensive and dynamic knowledge base of cyber adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations. ATT&CK, which stands for Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge, is designed to help organizations understand and mitigate the various strategies used by cybercriminals.

Key components of MITRE ATT&CK:

Tactics: The high-level objectives of an adversary, such as gaining initial access to a network or exfiltrating data. There are 14 Adversary Tactics in the framework. Techniques: The specific methods used to achieve these objectives, like spear phishing (an attack specifically targeting an individual or entity) or command-and-control (also referenced as a C2). Procedures: The detailed, real-world behaviors that adversaries use to carry out their attacks.

MITRE ATT&CK is widely used by cybersecurity professionals to develop threat models and methodologies, enhance defensive capabilities, and conduct red teaming exercises. By understanding the behaviors and methodologies of attackers, organizations can better anticipate and thwart malicious activities.

OpenText MxDR (Managed Extended Detection & Response) uses MITRE ATT&CK based detection capabilities as an additional defense layer against advanced, persistent threats which evades other cybersecurity controls and technology. In the OilRig 2022, OpenText MxDR showcased its ability to use Adversary Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) to detect 100% of the simulated attacker’s objectives while delivering zero false positives – being the only vendor to achieve this outcome.

Introducing the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry

The Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry is a powerful resource that complements the MITRE ATT&CK framework by providing a comprehensive directory of cybersecurity vendors and their capabilities. This registry helps organizations navigate the complex ecosystem of cybersecurity products and services, making it easier to identify and implement solutions that address specific threats.

How the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry works

The Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry categorizes vendors based on their products’ alignment with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. This alignment helps organizations quickly identify which vendors provide solutions that can help detect, prevent, and respond to specific tactics and techniques used by cyber adversaries. By mapping vendor capabilities to the ATT&CK framework, TIDAL Cyber offers a clear and structured way to assess and compare different cybersecurity solutions.

OpenText joins the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry

We are excited to announce that OpenText Cybersecurity has been added to the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry, with publication of ATT&CK coverage provided by OpenText MxDR’s behavioral analytics. This inclusion signifies OpenText’s commitment to providing top-tier detection and response services using its own capabilities combined with industry leading technology.

OpenText’s addition to the registry highlights its significant contributions to the cybersecurity landscape. Our MxDR service, recognized for its robust capabilities, exemplifies OpenText’s dedication to enhancing cybersecurity defenses.

OpenText’s MITRE ATT&CK capabilities

OpenText’s MxDR service is designed to provide continuous monitoring, advanced threat detection and incident response. It leverages a combination of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and expert human analysis to identify and mitigate threats. The service’s alignment with the MITRE ATT&CK framework ensures that it addresses the full spectrum of adversary tactics and techniques, providing organizations with a holistic defense strategy.

Key features of OpenText MxDR

Real-time Threat Detection : Utilizes AI and ML to identify threats quickly and accurately against the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the Cyber Kill Chain.

: Utilizes AI and ML to identify threats quickly and accurately against the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the Cyber Kill Chain. Managed EDR: Partners with leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, like Microsoft Defender for Business or SentinelOne, to ensure defense coverage at the endpoint.

Partners with leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, like Microsoft Defender for Business or SentinelOne, to ensure defense coverage at the endpoint. Incident Response : Provides expert guidance and support to respond to and recover from cyber incidents.

: Provides expert guidance and support to respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Continuous Monitoring : Ensures that threats are detected and mitigated 24/7.

: Ensures that threats are detected and mitigated 24/7. Comprehensive Reporting: Delivers detailed insights and analytics to help organizations understand their threat landscape.

OpenText’s inclusion in the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry allows organizations to easily find and evaluate their advanced security solutions, ensuring they have the necessary tools to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. It also marks a significant step forward in the collective effort to enhance cybersecurity defenses.

The recognition of OpenText as a leader in detection and response, by two leading analyst firms this year, underscores our commitment to the importance of robust, comprehensive cybersecurity measures in today’s digital world. As cyber threats continue to evolve, resources like MITRE ATT&CK and the Tidal Cyber Vendor Registry will remain essential tools in the ongoing battle to secure our digital future.

Learn more about OpenText’s advanced product and services cybersecurity solutions including MxDR.