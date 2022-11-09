OpenText is a leader in Detection and Response

MITRE Engenuity released today the results of its first ATT&CK Evaluations for Managed Services. OpenText™ joins the top tier with an outstanding performance for its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) service.

The evaluation, code named OilRig 2022, assessed the industry’s top sixteen Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services as well as Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP) on their ability to detect, analyze and thoroughly report on adversary behavior in response to a threat and maintain cyber resilience.

OpenText MxDR reduces noise by 97% and detects 99% of threats

OpenText MxDR successfully defended a simulated customer environment against the MITRE red team impersonating APT-39 (a.k.a. OilRig):

No false positives

Throughout the evaluation, OpenText MxDR did not alert on any false positives and did not incorrectly report on any threatening behavior.

Reported all tactics

Immediately, the OpenText MxDR service identified the threat actor and detected every single attack tactic within 7 minutes.

Top tier security expertise

Our Security Operations Team distinguished itself by providing mature Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities and advanced digital forensics investigations capabilities. Our methodology ensures rapid response to maintain cyber resilience.

No Noise, All Detections

OpenText achieved a perfect score in OilRig 2022 for noise reduction. In fact, OpenText did not falsely alert or create unnecessary case work for the simulated customer. Alert fatigue is a main issue with most other vendors, but not OpenText which promises 97% noise reduction. At the same time, OpenText MxDR provided exact and documented response actions to remediate the APT-39 attack. Alerts and actions were provided within minutes, even seconds in some cases, and it detected all tactics in OilRig 2022 to uncover hidden attacks.

OpenText’s capability to keep security teams focused on actual security incidents propels its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) service to the top of the list, helping customers maintain cyber resilience. Research shows that 75 percent more time is spent chasing false positives than dealing with actual security incidents. With OpenText MxDR, a fully managed service, organizations can cut the noise, cue the results.

Security Expertise First

MITRE Engenuity research found that a majority of organizations are exclusively using managed services, or a hybrid of managed services combined with in-house security operations. However, nearly half are not confident in the service technology or people.

Enters OpenText… MITRE assessed, our threat-informed defense practices are delivered from our 24x7x365 virtual security operations center staffed with threat hunters, digital forensic investigators and incident responders to manage and maintain cyber resilience for our customers.

OpenText stands out with a complete security consulting portfolio providing detection, response and remediation. Our customers need only a single vendor for their managed security services, their digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), and their risk and compliance advisory.

OilRig 2022

The MITRE team emulated the OilRig tactics and techniques, a threat actor with operations aligning to the strategic objectives of the Iranian government. OilRig has conducted operations relying on social engineering, stolen credentials, and supply chain attacks, resulting in the theft of sensitive data from critical infrastructure, financial services, government, military, and telecommunications.

OpenText showcased its threat-informed defense practices against this threat actor known for evasion and persistence techniques and its complexity. OpenText engaged in the assessment with MITRE as a simulated customer of its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR). Our managed XDR complements the customer’s existing security infrastructure with OpenText technology such as BrightCloud®, OpenText™ EnCase™ and MDR Agent.

Learn more how OpenText’s defended against OilRig 2022 by listening to the upcoming on-demand Webinar, details coming soon.

Read more about OpenText MxDR.