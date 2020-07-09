Turn your data into an agent of digital transformation with APIs

Digital transformation is a non-linear process, shifting from rapid and accelerated change to more stable periods of consolidation, depending on organizational and external requirements. But the key to maintaining momentum throughout this transformation is the agility of digital operations.

Most organizations have invested in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) led B2B integration, either directly or indirectly. Similarly, many have also invested in Enterprise Application Integration (EAI). Unfortunately, too many organizations operate these integrations in fragmented silos, creating huge governance issues, information consistency disparity, and organizational inefficiency.

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) provide a mechanism to close the gap and build a bridge between this integration disparity. Given the widespread use of EDI, along with other standards and traditional protocols, it is unlikely that APIs will someday replace EDI systems. But APIs do not have to compete with EDI systems; they can complement them. The technology platforms supporting these integration disciplines include table-steaks capabilities, support communication protocols and formats. Additionally, the technology platform can provide transformation/translation between sources and targets, implement business logic, and create tailored data governance to integrate business processes seamlessly across external and internal touchpoints.

Enabling Business to Anything (B2B + API) integration

According to a recent IDG survey, only 52% of integration projects are completed successfully on time and within budget, with half of integration projects failing due to aging infrastructure, increasing complexity, or scarcity of skilled resources.

Organizations need a unified integration approach, one that allows them to integrate “Business to Anything”. A unified integration strategy enables the management of varied and complex business processes, with data moving seamlessly within the enterprise, or between multiple enterprises, on-premises or in the cloud.

Business process integration templates (Accelerators) reduce time to value

When embracing a unified integration strategy, the technology platform needs to support the rapid creation and reuse of integration flow templates. Integration flows can be point-to-point with business logic, transformations, and format exchange or a complex set of integration flows within a data governance workflow that defines processes like procure to pay, order to cash, and many others. At OpenText™, we call these integration templates accelerators.

Ability to integrate any kind of data

An API is a mechanism that allows us to integrate with an application in a headless (without interacting with the user interface) manner. APIs make it possible to share and synchronize data between applications. However, the traditional forms of integration are still equally important as they allow us to integrate with multiple enterprises, enabling the organizations to exchange goods, services, and information.

Directory of API connectors allowing quick connectivity

To thrive in an API economy, organizations need access to a robust library of API connectors to enable connectivity with external partners and internal applications, integrating business processes in a unified manner.

And finally, APIs provide access to a set of functional endpoints that allow other software programs to communicate with current applications in a headless manner. Please visit the OpenText Developer Portal to learn how OpenText supports customer and developer communities to educate and develop using OpenText provided APIs.

OpenText™ Trading Grid™, a unified integration platform, provides the organization a means to consolidate integration silos, allowing them to turn data into an agent of digital transformation with APIs and traditional forms of integration in harmony.

