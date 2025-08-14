SAP streamlines compliance processes for millions of HR records

At SAP, our goal is to help the world run better. We operate globally, with more than 110,000 employees across over a hundred legal entities. For my team, one of the key goals is to make HR processes as fast and seamless as possible for employees so they can spend more time on their core work.

To manage HR processes across a business as large as SAP, effective digital tools are crucial. As the company behind SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP is at the forefront of transforming HR capabilities for organizations all over the world. So, it was only natural for us to leverage SAP SuccessFactors solutions for our own business.

Searching for a new ECM platform

The first step on our journey to SAP SuccessFactors solutions was to replace our existing human capital management platform with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central—a flexible, cloud-based human resource information system (HRIS).

To underpin the new solution, we needed robust and scalable document management capabilities. Our existing document management platform was unable to meet the technical and operational requirements of our next-generation HRIS, so we looked for a new solution.

One of our key criteria for a new solution was support for regulatory compliance processes. In the past, we relied heavily on manual work to comb through our records and identify documents that needed to be deleted under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Automating those tasks would free up a great deal of time for value-added work.

Selecting the standout solution

As we evaluated the enterprise content management (ECM) marketplace, it quickly became clear that OpenText Content Management was the standout solution. Not only did the solution offer tight integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, it also gave us a structured, automated, and centrally governed way to manage the entire document lifecycle.

Migrating millions of HR records to OpenText Content Management was a massive project. But, OpenText Professional Services was with us every step of the way. The team was never daunted by the size and complexity of the project. Whenever we encountered technical issues, OpenText helped us resolve them quickly.

Migrating millions of records smoothly

By partnering with OpenText, we successfully migrated 8.5 million documents to OpenText Content Management, which now acts as the central document repository for our global SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution.

During the process, OpenText also helped us to rationalize our document templates—consolidating more than 2,000 templates from our legacy system into just 70 templates today.

Transforming GDPR compliance activities

With OpenText Content Management powering our HR document management processes, we’ve transformed the speed and efficiency of vital compliance activities. Deleting documents in line with GDPR no longer requires tedious manual work. We now define retention and disposition requirements in our document templates, and the OpenText solution automatically applies the policies to our records.

While we’ve already achieved a great deal with OpenText Content Management, there’s much more we want to do. We’re very excited to work with OpenText to use AI technologies from both our companies to further streamline the HR experience for SAP employees all over the world.

To learn more about how SAP worked with OpenText to support our global rollout of SAP SuccessFactors, read our case study.