Report Findings: Omdia Universe Content Services Platforms

Rapid change and evolving modern work trends require organizations to adapt faster than ever before to stay competitive. Implementing cost-saving and efficiency-boosting solutions like content services platforms helps businesses become more agile and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. With the right content services platform, including cloud implementation options, organizations can take advantage of modern capabilities like process automation to improve operational efficiency, saving time and money while helping employees better serve customers.

“Only just over 6% of enterprises surveyed have not yet started a digital transformation initiative in the area of exploiting business information.”

– Omdia IT enterprise Insights, 2023

A leader in content services

We are pleased to announce that OpenText™ Documentum™ has been named a Leader in Omdia Universe: Content Services Platform Solutions, 2023 Vendor Assessment. The Omdia report discusses key trends, market activities, vendor capabilities and solutions in the Content Services Platforms segment, with a goal of helping business and IT executives obtain a current view of the market as they strive to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

We believe recognition of Documentum as a Leader is a testament to the ongoing OpenText investment in Documentum innovation and customer success as we support some of the largest organizations in the world to manage their information assets. OpenText Documentum is recognized for its broad array of capabilities, and its strength in providing highly secure, high-volume content management that can be integrated with leading business applications including SAP®, Salesforce®, and Microsoft®. With vertical applications for energy, life sciences, and healthcare, Documentum provides a robust foundation for organizations, many of which are in highly regulated industries.

The Omdia Universe vendor analysis model is designed to assess the marketplace and provide organizations with expert insights into vendors, and real-world customer feedback to help technology buyers make informed purchase decisions. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons. Omdia Universe research is to help technology decision-makers make informed, balanced and smart decisions so that they can best utilize and benefit from the myriad of valuable technology solutions that exist. In turn we want to help technology vendors further understand their position in the market and how they can better address the needs of users and anticipate the technology disruption of the future.

Why OpenText?

The report highlights the ability of OpenText Documentum to deliver personalized and contextual content experiences to users, which is becoming increasingly important in today’s digital world. Additionally, Documentum cloud-based solutions were noted for their flexibility and scalability, providing customers with the ability to easily manage and store large volumes of content.

OpenText is a leader because of high scores in all technology areas. OpenText Documentum was specifically recognized for:

Strength in its platform capabilities including document management, collaboration, workflow and search to help enterprises to manage vast repositories of content

Extensive Content Intelligence Services including content analytics, automated classification including the ability to auto-tag via business process integration, and prebuilt taxonomies, entities, and patterns that are included out-of-the-box for various industries and roles

Solution breadth with industry-specific solutions in many vertical industries including energy (oil & gas and utilities), life sciences, and healthcare

Extensive capabilities and tight integration with SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft

Comprehensive lifecycle management including integration with OpenText InfoArchive

According to the Omdia Universe report, “OpenText is strong across all technology areas, in particular content services platforms, document management and collaboration, and search. Its content services platform is feature-rich, with many capabilities that help enterprises to manage vast repositories of content.”

With the increasing importance of content management and collaboration in today’s digital landscape, OpenText Documentum’s strong showing in the Omdia report is a testament to its continued success in meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The company’s focus on innovation and customer needs has allowed it to maintain its position as a leader in the enterprise information management space.

Whether you’re an organization searching for a new content services platform, or an existing Documentum customer evaluating the benefits of modernization, download a complimentary copy of the Omdia report for insights on how to:

Connect users to the people, processes and content they need to support a modern work experience

Integrate with common business applications for interoperability

Enrich content with analytics and automated classification

OpenText Documentum is a foundational offering within the OpenText™ Content Cloud™, a suite of content services platforms and applications offering end-to-end content management that helps organizations integrate business processes and better access, use and govern their information.

