Q&A Podcast with President of OpenText US Public Sector Karen Terrell

In April 2020, OpenText™ announced the establishment of a new US Public Sector group within our organization. This group brings together selling teams across the product portfolio into one operational business unit, which will be led by industry veteran Karen Terrell, who joins as President of OpenText US Public Sector.

“Karen Terrell is a world-class leader and the ideal choice to lead OpenText’s expanded approach to the US public sector,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO “This new structure and investment will allow us to better support customers across the US public sector in delivering their critical mandates.”

Previous to this role, Karen served as the President of Adobe’s Public Sector business and was a member of the corporate executive leadership team. During her time at Adobe, she drove double-digit software growth, and was instrumental in making the digital cloud portfolio the fastest growing solution for Adobe Public Sector.

Recently, I sat down for an introductory conversation with Karen to talk about her passion for leadership and public service, where she sees digital transformation going in government, and of course, what was it about OpenText that made her want to join the company.

