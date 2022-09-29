OpenText World 2022—Elevate business with the information advantage

It’s time to look up.

Information is cumulative, exponential and accelerating. It is everywhere. Frictionless, machine-generated, expanding and disruptive, exploding across all domains.

Information is exponential. So is the opportunity.

OpenText World 2022 is happening on October 4-6 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (and online). This is the most important OpenText World ever—because we are finally back together. It’s the Great Reunion! We need to catch up on the last three years and talk about the future. There has been an explosion of transformation and innovation since we were last able to gather, and I can’t wait to dive in with you.

This year’s OpenText World will focus on new software for new expectations and how to leverage technology to elevate your business. Information is creating the new digital fabric. Those who can adapt the fastest will win. At this event, you will learn how to unleash your information advantage to build a future of growth in a world of change.

With over 150 sessions, 200 speakers, hands-on labs, networking opportunities, a developer summit and more, OpenText World 2022 is the place to be for the latest insights into everything from cyber resilience to operationalizing sustainability initiatives to leveraging cloud and automation technologies. You’ll also hear from business leaders like Morgan Stanley, Cardinal Health, and Ulta Beauty about how they are driving information-led transformations to succeed.

Attendees will also learn more about OpenText’s Project Titanium, our future platform in the cloud and the next step in our shared cloud journey. We’re accelerating at lightspeed into being a global cloud business. You don’t want to miss it.

Our Amazing Keynote Speakers

Our special guest speaker is Alex Honnold, a professional adventure rock climber who is renowned for his death-defying ascents of America’s biggest cliffs with no ropes, no partners and no protective gear. He also started the Honnold Foundation, a non-profit that helps advance solar energy access in marginalized communities around the world. In this unique discussion, Alex will talk to us about getting out of our comfort zones, managing our mental and emotional states, and staying focused under extreme pressure—literally life and death. This is a speaker who gives a whole new meaning to the term “high” stakes! He truly is an inspiration.

In her talk, Rachel Wilson, Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management Data Security & Infrastructure Risk at Morgan Stanley will describe the risks and threats presented by the current cyber landscape, and how those risks change and grow as companies expand their digital businesses. She will also highlight the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global cyber risk. Leveraging her experience leading the NSA’s professional hacking mission, she will provide actionable insights on how firms can prevent and respond to ransomware attacks, business email compromise and social engineering scams.

My keynote will explore how the best-run organizations are leveraging their information to out-compete their rivals, become climate innovators and build the information advantage. Welcome to Business 2030. I will delve into how to thrive in a world of hybrid work and the future workforce, integrated machines, digital supply chains, new consumer demands, cybersecurity, sustainability and new priorities. I’m also looking forward to discussing OpenText’s Project Titanium—the platform of platforms—with 100,000 new innovation facets over the next year to help companies solve talent turnover, enhance agility and drive growth.

OpenText EVP & Chief Product Officer, Muhi S. Majzoub, will take the stage to discuss the latest information management technologies and innovations that are enabling companies to master modern work, digitize supply chains, build communication-centric experiences, create a secure information advantage and unleash developer creativity. He will also demonstrate new cloud products and unveil our visionary product roadmap.

New Challenges. New Rules. New World.

Information management elevates every business to be intelligent, connected and responsible—ready for an ever-evolving world. And OpenText is defining the future of information management.

I invite you to register now to secure your spot at OpenText World. Click below to watch my personal video invitation.

Get ready to discover your information advantage at OpenText World.

I look forward to seeing you there.