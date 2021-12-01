Multi-discipline engineering

The partnership between OpenText and Dassault Systemes is bringing connected engineering solutions to you like never before, built on Dassault’s CATIA computer-aided design products and supporting by OpenText’s cloud-based managed services.

The full 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

So, you understand the benefits of connected engineering and you’ve seen how a streamlined workflow with CATIA and 3DEXPERIENCE can make your team more efficient and effective across different roles and users. That’s of enormous benefit already, but the power of CATIA and 3DEXPERIENCE doesn’t stop at the workflow – a CAD software must be robust enough to support any number of engineering projects with myriad different requirements and CATIA brings industry-leading functions to your team’s fingertips.

First, there’s the dashboard where team members all have access to the same projects, tasks, and lifecycle management data. This means that everyone across the workflow has access to the most up-to-date information available.

Assembly design is where the magic happens, and CATIA continues to lead the industry with features like symmetry management and dynamic folding and unfolding in sheet metal design. CATIA has even integrated generative design elements for shapes which can suggest relevant design options based on contextual information.

Lifecycle management also plays a key role in engineering and CATIA allows for easy reuse and improvements on existing designs, so designers are not starting from scratch with every new project or iteration. In fact, it doesn’t matter whether the data was generated in CATIA V5 or 3DEXPERIENCE, it’s all accessible and usable across the entire multi-disciplinary platform.

The connection between a drawing and the necessary bill of materials has been integrated into the CATIA and 3DEXPERIENCE platforms so that the user has easy access to the eBOM.

This is just a quick look at the multi-disciplinary engineering experience with CATIA and 3DEXPERIENCE and it’s just scratching the surface of the capabilities of these programs.

A single source of truth

Connected engineering is all about a “single source of truth.” Collaboration is ineffective when efforts are duplicated or information needs to be reinterpreted in each step – in fact, that’s not collaboration at all. That’s inefficient, silo-based working and it’s costing your company time and resources.

Truly collaborative engineering environments – including project data, sketches, and marketing specs – eliminate the silos and put everyone on the same page at the same time. The backbone of connected engineering is CATIA and 3DEXPERIENCE, and OpenText’s cloud infrastructure means that collaborative environment is available anytime, anywhere, on any device.

