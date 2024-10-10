Master trends and tackle challenges in performance engineering

How can you elevate your understanding of performance engineering? In an age where digital transformation drives business success, mastering performance engineering challenges is essential.

As technology progresses, so do the complexities and challenges of performance engineering. You might be experiencing challenges such as complexity of systems, security concerns, performance metrics selection, or resource constraints. It’s important to have the knowledge and tools needed to solve these challenges and stay ahead in this dynamic field.

We’re excited to introduce our upcoming webinar, The Evolution of Performance Engineering: Mastering Trends and Tackling Challenges. We’ll explore innovative strategies and emerging trends that are shaping the future of performance engineering.

Catch the highlights

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into several key areas:

Chaos and resiliency testing : Discover how to build robust systems that can withstand and recover from unexpected disruptions.

Discover how to build robust systems that can withstand and recover from unexpected disruptions. Browser-based testing : Learn strategies for ensuring consistent performance across a variety of web browsers and devices.

Learn strategies for ensuring consistent performance across a variety of web browsers and devices. Shift-right and shift-left testing : Understand how to integrate performance testing earlier in the development cycle and continuously monitor applications in production.

Understand how to integrate performance testing earlier in the development cycle and continuously monitor applications in production. Artificial Intelligence in testing: Explore how AI can optimize and automate your performance testing processes.

Explore how AI can optimize and automate your performance testing processes. Cloud transformation: Gain insights into utilizing cloud environments for scalable and efficient performance testing.

Dive into the interactive experience

What makes this webinar stand out is its interactive approach. We want to hear from you! Attendees will have the opportunity to influence the discussion by voting on specific topics and engaging with our expert panel, ensuring that the content is relevant to your needs and interests.

Don’t miss out!

This is your chance to be part of an important conversation on the future of performance engineering. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or new to the field, there’s something for everyone.

So before you put on your costume and head out to trick-or-treat, take a moment to connect with us. Together, we can navigate the challenges and embrace the future of performance engineering.

Register now and secure your spot!