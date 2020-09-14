MaskOn for Security giveaway

As many of us are still working from home today, security is top of mind. We want to hear from you about your experiences with security and remote work over the last few months. Every 2 weeks, we’ll be sharing a new question on our LinkedIn and Twitter pages. If you take the time to reply to our tweet or comment on our LinkedIn post with your answer (be sure to include #MaskOn), you’ll be entered to win a pack of 6 OpenText™ branded face masks. We look forward to your feedback! See below for official rules and disclaimers.

Mask Giveaway Official Rules:

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

ONLY ONE RESPONSE PER PERSON WILL BE COUNTED AS AN ENTRY IN EACH DRAWING PERIOD. MAKING A PURCHASE OR MULTIPLE ENTRIES PER DRAWING PERIOD WILL NOT IMPROVE ENTRANT’S ODDS OF WINNING. THE GIVEAWAY IS OPEN ONLY TO NATURAL PERSONS WHO ARE LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WHO ARE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. SWEEPSTAKES MAY ONLY BE ENTERED FROM AND IN ELIGIBLE JURISDICTIONS. ENTRY IN THIS GIVEAWAY CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

The Giveaway will run from Sept. 14, 2020 through Nov. 9, 2020. New questions will be posted biweekly on or about: 9/14; 9/28; 10/12; and 10/26. Entrants will have seven (7) days from the date a question is posted to respond. Responding to the question constitutes entry into the Giveaway only for the applicable Drawing Period. Five (5) winners per Drawing Period will be chosen at random the Tuesday following the date a question is posted. Each winner will have up to the next Tuesday to respond to OpenText via the applicable platform on which the question was posted with their mailing information. Each winner will each receive six (6) OpenText branded masks. Each winner may share a photo of them wearing the OpenText branded mask which photo, along with their name and other related information provided by the winner, may be published by OpenText in any form or manner, subject to the winner signing a release provided by OpenText.

DISCLAIMER:

This OpenText branded mask is a reusable non-medical face cover does not replace CDC recommended preventative measures including hand washing, refraining from touching your face, and social distancing. Visit the CDC’s website for official guidelines and how to safely use face coverings.

The masks are not intended for use in surgical or clinical settings where significant exposure to bodily or other hazardous fluids may be expected or where the infection risk level through inhalation exposure is high. The masks do not provide particulate filtration, and do not provide antimicrobial, antibacterial, or antiviral protection to the wearer. Do not use masks in the presence of a high intensity heat source or flammable gas. The masks should not be worn by children under age 2 or anyone who is having trouble breathing. OpenText makes no warranties, either express or implied that the masks prevent infection or the transmission of viruses or diseases.