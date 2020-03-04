In our rapidly evolving knowledge economy, many people try to stay up-to-date by continually learning new ways to work, communicate and collaborate. We stress the importance of learning to our employees and families, encouraging them to acquire and refine new skills. There are ample benefits to being a life-long learner, including enhanced self-confidence and achieving personal and professional goals.

Despite the inherent benefits of learning, it can be difficult to find the time and energy to achieve your learning goals — even on an annual basis. For traditional instructor-led learning, accommodating travel costs and scheduling commitments can be tough. But with self-paced learning, you can set our own schedule and take the time you need — learning where and when you want.

Self-paced learning

Before you start your self-paced learning journey, you should consider the following:

What do you want to learn this year?

Have you developed your learning plan?

Do you have the right resources and support to achieve your goals?

Does your plan include achieving a formal certification?

Does your plan fit into your work/life schedule?

The benefits of self-paced learning with OpenText

We all have different preferred learning styles and paces. With self-paced learning, you can learn when you want, on your preferred devices, and at your preferred speed.

In a recent survey, our subscribers identified the benefits of using OpenText Learning On Demand:

Teaches how to use and manage OpenText solution(s) to be effective in their role Provides the option to learn when and where you want Gives the opportunity to learn about product enhancements with new releases

Learning On Demand with OpenText

OpenText provides our Learning On Demand subscription to help our customers and partners grow, refresh and maintain their knowledge and skills. Learning On Demand facilitates learning without scheduling or time pressures. It includes hands-on lab time so subscribers can “learn by doing”. They have the option to recognize their learning achievements with our certification exams. Our subscribers enjoy access to 350+ courses, 75+ video courses and 50+ role-based learning paths on up to four devices.

Learning about OpenText solutions? Find out more about Learning On Demand and sign up for your free Learning On Demand demo account.

OpenText Adoption & Learning Services can help advise how to tailor an enablement plan to maximize the value of your organization’s investment with OpenText. To find out more, please contact us.