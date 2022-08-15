Learn how communications can transform the customer experience

The world has changed and so have customers’ expectations. Today, customers want—and expect—the relevant, personal, consistent, and seamless experiences they get from leaders like Amazon and Netflix. Every customer interaction is an opportunity to exceed expectations, whether it’s online, offline, or a combination of the two.

A new world demands a new approach. With 65 percent of people agreeing that most companies need to improve their customer experience, organizations must embrace digital transformation to keep pace with consumers’ changing and rising expectations*.

At OpenText™ World 2022 in Las Vegas, attendees in the Experience Cloud track will learn how to gain the information advantage with data-driven personalization and how communications can power an experience-led transformation. Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect:

Learn about communication-centric experiences

To stay competitive, organizations need to move beyond traditional customer communications management (CCM) to maximize conversion rates, improve customer experience and optimize productivity.

In our Communication-Centric Experiences (CCE) sessions at OpenText World 2022, you’ll learn how your organization can deliver personalized and consistent CCE across all your customer communication channels—online and offline, mobile and web, and everyplace in between.

A session you don’t want to miss:

EC08 The state of CXM: Meet evolving customer expectations

In the new experience economy, customer experience (CX) matters more than ever. Learn why leading organizations are moving beyond traditional CCM to customer experience management (CXM), integrating communications, messaging, data insights and information across a singular platform to deliver consistent, engaging, and relevant customer journeys and experiences. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Discover how to create more engaging and highly personalized data-driven digital experiences

Customer preferences on how and where they want to engage with brands is constantly evolving. How can you gain the information advantage through content- and data-centric experiences that maximize click rates, accelerate your digital transformation, and improve customer experience?

In the digital experience management (DXM) sessions, we’ll explore how our DXM tools and technologies can help you create more engaging and highly personalized data-driven digital experiences for greater customer acquisition and retention.

A session you don’t want to miss:

EC09 Vision, innovation & roadmap: The future of modern experiences

Managing, orchestrating, and delivering experiences in a highly personalized and consistent way across all digital channels is critical in today’s experience economy. Hear from OpenText digital experience leadership as we discuss this evolution and the innovations on the horizon at OpenText. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Find out how to modernize your fax strategy

Faxing has been a staple in many organizations for decades and continues to be an essential component of day-to-day business operations. But many organizations want to modernize their fax strategy by upgrading on-premise fax solutions or moving to the cloud.

Join our Secure Information Exchange (Fax) sessions to uncover how cloud technology can be leveraged to create modern and secure document delivery and augment your faxing with automated workflows and intelligent capture. We’ll discuss how you can reduce infrastructure, increase security, and accelerate your move to the cloud while maintaining critical business integrations.

A session you don’t want to miss:

EC02 Chart your own path to the cloud to improve fax operations

Moving to the cloud requires due diligence, a strong plan, and a thoughtful strategy. In this roundtable session, we will speak with prominent health care organizations who will share their business process, how they arrived at decisions, and the pain points that led them to begin their journey to the cloud. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Hear from OpenText Experience senior leadership

Attend the Experience Cloud track keynote to learn how to move beyond traditional CCM to maximize conversion rates, improve customer experience and optimize productivity. Join Guy Hellier, Vice President, Product Management and Christian Barckhahn, Senior Director, Product Marketing for Experience Cloud to learn how leading organizations are prioritizing communication-centric experiences. You’ll also get the chance to see a demo of our solutions in action.

Connect with Experience experts in your preferred format

This year at OpenText World 2022, we are introducing a variety of session types to help you customize your journey and connect with the content and experts you need, in whatever format you prefer.

In addition to traditional track keynotes, we will be hosting small, interactive customer experience workshops where you can engage with an expert panel, ask questions, and get the answers you need to discover your information advantage.

We’ll also be hosting roundtable discussions where you can connect with likeminded peers and experts one-on-one at informal topic-oriented sessions. The roundtable discussions are a great place to explore the latest Digital Experience trends and learn about modern best practices.

And we’re bringing back hands-on labs this year! From the Developer Lab to the Product Lab and Innovation Lab, you’ll have the opportunity to check out the latest Digital Experience product enhancements or walk-through scenario-based demos.

Last but certainly not least, you can also book one-on-one time with an OpenText Experience expert to dive deeper into your specific use case.

