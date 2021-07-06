Kaseya VSA ransomware attack heightens the need for EDR capability

The recent Kaseya VSA ransomware breach is yet another urgent reminder of the importance of a sound Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) strategy for businesses of all sizes.

Businesses and organizations with EDR capability can:

Initiate detection of Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), using detection tools provided by Kaseya

Detect common behaviors associated with malicious activity

Identify, isolate and triage infected endpoints, and execute remediation steps

Return business operations to a trusted state.

For those without EDR capabilities, engaging a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service such as that provided by OpenText MDR is the best, and fastest, course of action.

The Kaseya VSA Attack

According to Kaseya: “On Friday, July 2nd, Kaseya received reports from customers and others suggesting unusual behavior occurring on endpoints managed by the Kaseya VSA on-premises product. Shortly thereafter, customer reports indicated that ransomware was being executed on endpoints. In light of these reports, the executive team convened and made the decision to take two steps to try to prevent the spread of any malware: we sent notifications to on-premises customers to shut off their VSA servers and we shut down our VSA SaaS infrastructure.”

Kaseya is a provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya has presence in over 20 countries.

In its Press Release issued on July 5, the company stated that the breach impacted approximately 50 of Kaseya’s customers. Many of Kaseya’s customers are managed service providers, using Kaseya’s technology to manage IT infrastructure for local and small businesses with less than 30 employees, such as dentists’ offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants. Of the approximately 800,000 to 1,000,000 local and small businesses that are managed by Kaseya’s customers, only about 800 to 1,500 have been compromised.

Kaseya also stated that VSA is the only module, of the 27 within its IT Complete portfolio, to have been breached. Kaseya VSA is a unified remote monitoring and management tool for endpoints and networks.

It is believed that the attack has affected VSA users in at least 17 countries.

FBI Statement

Meanwhile the FBI and CISA have issued the following statement: “If you feel your systems have been compromised as a result of the Kaseya ransomware incident, we encourage you to employ all recommended mitigations, follow guidance from Kaseya and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to shut down your VSA servers immediately, and report your compromise to the FBI at ic3.gov. Please include as much information as possible to assist the FBI and CISA in determining prioritization for victim outreach. Due to the potential scale of this incident, the FBI and CISA may be unable to respond to each victim individually, but all information we receive will be useful in countering this threat.”

For further updates on the Kaseya VSA breach, please click here.