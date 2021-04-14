Introducing OpenText Core Case Management

From service requests to incident response, case-based processes are inherently dynamic and often ad hoc. This fundamental challenge is now compounded by the ever-increasing volume of data flowing into organizations through a growing number of channels.

By automating collaborative case-based work, you can connect the diverse information sources and stakeholders needed to improve decision-making, speed resolution and – most important – deliver seamless customer and employee experiences.

What is case management?

According to the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM), a case is any project, transaction, service or response that is “opened” and “closed” over a period of time to achieve resolution of a problem, claim, request, proposal, development, or other complex activity. It is likely to involve multiple persons inside and outside of the organization, with varying relationships to each other, as well as multiple documents and messages.

A car insurance claim is a great example of a case. It’s specific to an individual and involves many types of information from many sources (accident reports, doctors’ records, body shop quotes and more). All this content must be collected, analyzed and summarized on the way to finding a resolution.

There’s no rule book with prescribed steps in case-based work because it requires:

Ad hoc internal/external collaboration

Real-time monitoring

Non-linear business activities

Enhanced flexibility

Knowledge workers’ judgement

Dynamic case management is designed to handle these complex variables. It harnesses powerful capabilities – including digital process automation, a centralized workspace and unified collaboration – to ensure that resolution is fast, fair and effective.

Why case management matters more than ever

Case management is fundamentally about reinventing the experiences your organization delivers to customers and employees. This is critically important during this time of accelerated digital transformation and rising consumer expectations where the expectation is consistently positive experiences.

A recent survey found 80% of consumers place equal emphasis on flawless engagement with a company as they do on product quality. When customers have a request or an issue, they want quick, satisfactory resolution.

Traditional approaches to case management are largely manual and based around making pre-defined processes fit as best as possible for a case. It can cause information to be siloed, collaboration to be inconsistent, and processes to become disjointed. In the end, it results in slow resolution of issues and a poor experience for the individual.

Today, automating tedious, repetitive tasks frees up workers to focus on more complex and engaging work like responding to customer and partner requests, inquiries, and claims. By centralizing information, creating a unified view of everything needed to make informed decisions and giving workers the flexibility adjust on the fly, case resolution is accelerated, and workers’ skills and experience is optimized. In turn, this helps foster strong, long-term relationships with customers, citizens, subscribers, or any user group your organization serves.

Introducing OpenText Core Case Management

OpenText™ Core Case Management empowers workers to make better decisions, create, adjust, and monitor workflows and tasks in real-time to keep work progressing while improving stakeholder visibility. The result is a better experience for both customers and employees.

Core Case Management is a SaaS application, meaning there’s no infrastructure or deployment needed, just spin up your instance. It arrives with pre-configured templates for common case-based processes, and no coding is required to adapt them to your needs on the fly or to create your own custom flow from scratch

Empower your knowledge workers by bringing people, content, and processes together to:

1. Improve decision-making

Access all information and collaborate with stakeholders in a unified workspace for smarter, more informed decisions.

2. Increase productivity

Create, track and manage cases with a centralized dashboard for a single view of tasks, approvals and case status.

3. Expand visibility

Enable internal and external stakeholders to visualize information via dashboards, widgets, and notifications for greater real-time insight.

4. Accelerate case resolution

Eliminate manual, disjointed processes with seamless access to case information and easily create ad hoc tasks and workflows.

Core Case Management is made even better when you take a unified approach between managing your case processes and content lifecycle. When used in tandem with OpenText Core Content, a next-gen SaaS content services platform, content from both case and business workspaces can be centralized into a single-source of truth providing workers seamless access to case-related content.

Learn more about how Core Case Management can help your organization optimize customer and employee experiences, or how Core Content can power modern work, and express your interest in the early adopter program for each.