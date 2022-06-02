How to ensure your technology investments create a foundation for growth

The costs of not investing in digital transformation are more and more widely recognized. Even so, research from Harvard Business Review found that when it comes to cloud, many organizations invest without first developing a strategic plan: “Because initial cloud adoption is relatively easy, organizations continue to pursue cloud solutions often in the absence of a greater strategy for transformation.” It is important not to confuse simply investing in new technology with having a digital transformation strategy. As organizations invest in technology platforms that span and integrate multiple applications, vendors, and cloud providers, aligning these investments to a broader strategy is increasingly vital to realizing their full value. Here’s how to ensure that your technology investments create a foundation for growth.

Define your vision

The first step to mapping a digital transformation strategy is defining your organization’s vision. Start by clearly stating your goals and growth targets. At this stage, focus on where you want to be, and avoid evaluating whether you have the tools to get there. There is some risk in identifying technology needs based on the status quo. According to recent research from Forrester: “At times, the business has trouble framing its technology needs beyond the as-is state of technology[i]”. Focus on outlining the measurable outcomes you hope to achieve, such as streamlined business processes; secure access to data anytime, anywhere; or deeper integration between key information systems. Once you have defined your vision, only then should you work to identify any gaps where your existing technologies might limit your ability to meet these goals. When developing your digital transformation strategy, beginning with your vision is not simply blue-sky thinking. Instead, it ensures that your organization won’t “make do” with less-than-optimal tools and business processes by allowing you to blueprint the solutions needed to drive progress.

Map out a strategy

Once you have defined your vision, it’s time to map out an actionable strategy. Forrester notes: “Best practice is to translate desires into needs collaboratively via dialogue with the stakeholders and expose them to the available ecosystems and cloud platforms[ii].” It may be tempting to select a cloud solution tailored to each business need. Instead, OpenText advises working toward an integrated platform to streamline business processes holistically. As Forrester states: “Evolve to a more platform- and ecosystem-centric approach…if you match the cloud tool to the job — but reduce disconnected, one-off purchasing[iii], [and] understand the need and how it fits into future strategy, not just the immediate desire[iv].” Taking this approach may turn your current approach to technology investments on its head. Instead of implementing technologies as discrete problem solvers, it demands allowing your vision to shape which new technologies are implemented moving forward. Seeking expert guidance has enormous value – both to help identify which tools will deliver the greatest impact, as well as to establish a roadmap for which solutions to implement first.

Manage information end-to-end

The story of one long-standing customer offers an example of how OpenText can provide strategic guidance to build robust information management platforms that lay the groundwork for growth.

This large healthcare industry client first engaged OpenText more than two decades ago to implement an archiving solution. The success of that initiative led the organization to seek advice on streamlining information management across multiple business units including R&D, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales, as well as legal and HR. In collaboration with OpenText, the organization outlined their vision and developed a digital transformation roadmap with a focus on leveraging common platforms to foster collaboration and keep costs manageable. The organization also engaged OpenText to implement, integrate, and support the solutions proposed. By planning strategically for the future, this organization was able to realize benefits far beyond information management, including cost reduction, streamlined regulatory compliance and improved efficiency across their value chain.

When it comes to digital transformation, much can be said about the importance of factors other than the technology itself. Strategic planning is just one of these factors. This is the final blog in a series on this topic. Explore the first and second blogs to find out more.

OpenText offers two services to support customers in planning strategically for future growth. OpenText Advisory Services offers expert guidance for customers looking to develop a long-term roadmap for their information management architecture, whether on or off-cloud. OpenText Customer Success Services provides comprehensive onboarding, adoption, and success planning to ensure cloud solutions deliver maximum value. Together, these two services provide support and guidance throughout your customer journey.

Explore OpenText Advisory Services and OpenText Customer Success Services to learn more.

[i] Cloud Powers The Adaptive Enterprise, Forrester Research, Inc., January 25, 2022.

[ii] Cloud Powers The Adaptive Enterprise, Forrester Research, Inc., January 25, 2022.

[iii] Cloud Powers The Adaptive Enterprise, Forrester Research, Inc., January 25, 2022.

[iv] Cloud Powers The Adaptive Enterprise, Forrester Research, Inc., January 25, 2022.