From investment to innovation engine: Cloud technology and DevOps strategy are drivers of digital transformation

The benefits of moving to cloud are well-documented. Decision makers surveyed by 451 Research cited improved operational efficiency, greater security, and cost savings as key benefits of cloud-native technology. Leveraging a DevOps strategy – that strategically combines software development with IT operations – is central to this transformation. By balancing operational needs with continuous delivery, DevOps transforms IT into an engine for innovation that helps the business deliver results at a higher velocity.

By transforming IT from a cost center to an enabler of business value, cloud can also have a transformative impact on business outcomes. 451 Research Business Impact Brief

Let’s explore how the most frequently cited benefits of cloud technology can benefit the entire business, far beyond IT.

IT efficiency is a top driver for cloud adoption

More than 50% of decision makers surveyed cited IT efficiency as a primary driver for adopting cloud technology. Greater efficiency brings with it the benefit of cost savings. However, improving operational efficiency holds the potential to deliver even bigger dividends to your business, such as releasing applications to market quicker . A DevOps approach facilitates launching new applications or services in sprints, with additional features added with subsequent releases, and the option to adapt based on customer demand. A foundation of cloud-based technology combined with a DevOps strategy therefore allows your organization to respond swiftly to fast-changing business needs.

Security is always a worry

It is no surprise that 48% of respondents ranked security second on the list of drivers for cloud adoption identified by 451 Research. With security threats on the rise, this will continue to be a concern for IT teams. The big benefit to a DevOps approach is the containerization of your applications because it enables an organization to fully adopt a DevOps approach to security. This creates the potential to transform IT from a cost center into a business value driver with less risk of security vulnerabilities. For example, taking a DevOps approach allows you to quickly implement necessary security changes while keeping key applications running, avoiding lost productivity and unnecessary costs.

Being cost conscious is key

Cited by more than one third of respondents, cost ranked third on the list of drivers for cloud adoption. Beyond the straightforward cost savings created by the shift from capital expenditure to operating expense, moving to the cloud creates unprecedented flexibility. Options that may previously have been cost prohibitive now become accessible. Businesses can consider scaling infrastructure up or down, rolling out a new application in stages, quickly adapting project timelines, and even scaling back or cancelling a cost prohibitive investment. Adopting a DevOps approach allows organizations to make the most of this flexibility, while reducing risk. A recent Forbes article examining cloud uptake in the financial sector highlighted both financial and strategic benefits to the business. Noting that industry evangelists predict ongoing IT savings of 20%, with new products getting to market in half the usual time.

The power of DevOp practices for an organization is real

A recent OpenText customer example highlights all three of the benefits of cloud technology highlighted here. When the Office of General Counsel (OGC) for the City of Jacksonville, Florida implemented OpenText™ eDOCS, moving from a sprawling and disorganized filing system to a cloud-based content management solution. The new centralized platform improved efficiency and productivity for the firm by making their records searchable. Consolidating content also improved security by reducing the risk associated with sensitive data being stored in unsecure locations. OGC was interested in a cloud deployment because of limited onsite resources and it allowed them to offload the burden of managing the solution to OpenText. Both factors underscore the primary driver for cloud adoption observed by 451 Research: improved efficiency. OGC also gained strategic flexibility by gaining the ability to scale their applications as needed and refocus their internal IT resources on other areas.

Cloud technology delivers many benefits, but when paired with a DevOps strategy, it facilitates flexibility and responsiveness that can transform business outcomes and maximize value.