Forrester: What to look for in cloud content management vendors 

This blog is co-authored by Alison Clarke and Sandi Nelson.

Having the right partners by your side is crucial as your organization digitally transforms for the new equilibrium. On the journey toward cloud content management, Forrester says companies should look for vendors that offer flexibility, migration support, and a broad range of functionality.

The recommendation is based on a study we commissioned to explore how enterprises are using the cloud for content storage, management, and collaboration. Forrester Consulting surveyed 208 respondents with influence in enterprise content management (ECM) decisions at companies in North America and EMEA.

I ntegration & migration support key to choosing a partner

If most of your enterprise applications are still off-cloud, finding the right partner can feel like a daunting task. Concerns about security and the cost and complexity of migration can lead to migration paralysis, says Forrester, which leaves organizations behind the competition.

A better alternative, according to the study, is for companies to take the journey to cloud-based content at their own pace and adopt a hybrid approach for the foreseeable future. That’s why it’s so important to choose a cloud content management platform that can ensure your systems run smoothly in whatever modernized environment makes sense for your organization now and in the long term.

It is essential to find a vendor that can make the cloud migration process as seamless as possible while still providing the agility and flexibility that modern organizations need. Forrester Consulting study

Based on Forrester’s findings, this list of considerations can help guide your thinking as you start moving content to the cloud and begin the search for a suitable partner.

Assistance building the business case for cloud

Building a business case can be challenging, but it’s something a partner should offer to help with. They know the process of content cloud migration better than anyone, and as you consider your options, lean on them to assist in determining your objectives, discussing alternatives, creating an implementation strategy, and providing recommendations.

You’ll also want to make sure they have the expertise to account for the security and compliance needs of your industry without sacrificing the simplicity of the solution.

Integration with common t ools and apps

In the COVID-19 environment, organizations are naturally avoiding unnecessary disruption or expense. Find a partner with solutions that will integrate seamlessly with your existing productivity tools and enterprise applications, ensuring uninterrupted access to content for secure internal and external collaboration.

Migration services

The survey found nobody is under the illusion that migrating large amounts of content (especially when it contains PII) to the cloud is a simple process. Put migration services near the top of your checklist. A partner should help with the responsibility of overseeing and maintaining the migration process, while also anticipating ways to improve and streamline operations.

Tech support

As you move your content over to the cloud, you need a partner with the technical knowledge to flexibly support your company’s cloud environment of choice.

Training and change management

Modernizing your approach to content management is a big step for any organization, but you shouldn’t feel like you’re on your own. A partner should help your business make a smooth transition to cloud content management in a way that makes sense for your organizational needs, while making training of both IT and end-users an integral part of each step in the process.

Usage reporting and analysis

To make informed decisions as your organization shifts content to the cloud, certain metrics will be essential. What kind of content will employees access most in the cloud, for example, and in what context? Look for partners that can deliver the most valuable information in the most useful format for your distinct needs.

Agility and ease of use

The survey found respondents want tools that are fast, user-friendly, and enhance collaboration. A partner should offer content tools with functionality that will keep pace with your organization’s increasingly agile approach to content management. This includes features such as simple configuration capabilities and permissions, mobile sharing, and digital project workspaces.

By entrusting the right partner with your cloud content management, your organization will save time and boost productivity on your path toward cloud modernization.

