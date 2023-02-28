February 2023: E-Invoicing & VAT compliance updates

Welcome to the February 2023 edition of our regular e-Invoicing newsletter.

Our Hot Topics section is going to focus on a new service available from OpenText professional services – the e-Invoicing Readiness Check – which can assist companies in preparation for the impending French e-Invoicing and e-Reporting reform.

In “Compliance news and updates” we bring news of a postponement to the e-Invoicing mandate in Poland, some updates relating to the 2024 reform in France. We also have news about Sweden’s proposal to introduce an e-Invoicing mandate. And finally, the ViDA proposal (Vat in the Digital Age) is now available in local languages.

Hot topics

e-Invoicing Readiness Check service for France – from OpenText Professional Services

As we begin to approach the 2024 deadline for the French reform, companies must prepare their internal systems for the necessary changes that will be required. Many organizations lack the internal resources or knowledge and expertise required to evaluate their ability to meet the requirements.

The OpenText Professional Services team, in conjunction with tax experts, has prepared a robust methodology for analyzing organizations’ output data against the published requirements for e-Invoicing and e-Reporting reform.

Whether companies are still using paper and PDF invoices or have already switched to fully automated electronic invoicing, they will invariably find gaps between the output they produce today, and the additional mandatory and conditional fields required by the new French legislation.

With further updates recently published by the French authorities (see below) it’s increasingly important that companies validate their readiness.

OpenText professional services will perform a systematic analysis of the data produced by a companies’ ERP or other line-of-business application, evaluating the data for conformity to the format and content of the required output.

After this review, OpenText will host a workshop to walk through the findings and consultation on any identified gaps, providing organizations with the tools to properly assess the risk and potential impacts, as well as guidance on how to resolve any potential issues.

See our service overview for more information and reach out to your OpenText sales representative to follow up.

Compliance news and updates

Poland – national e-Invoicing mandate postponed to July 2024

The Polish Ministry of Finance have completed a public consultation on new draft legislation surrounding mandatory e-Invoicing via the KSeF platform. The result of the consultation has been to postpone the implementation date of the mandate from 1st January 2024 until 1st July 2024, giving taxpayers a further six months to prepare. Penalties for non-compliance will come into effect as of 1st January 2025.

The draft legislation states that consumer invoices (B2C) will now be fully excluded from the scope of the mandate.

Further, a provision has been made for taxpayers to issue invoices outside of the KSeF platform in the case of technical failure on the taxpayers side as long as they are subsequently transmitted to the KSeF system the following day.

The complete statement in Polish can be found on the Ministry of Finance website and the referenced draft act is also available.

Finally, there is a public consultation on a new proposed schema defining the logical structure of e-Invoices. The specifications can be found on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

France – Updated technical guidelines for e-Invoicing reform

On 31st January 2023, the French tax authorities (Direction Générale des Finances Publiques – DGFiP) published a further revision to the B2B external specifications.

The revision includes changes to specific invoicing use cases such as those around factoring, debit notes, down payments, discounts, and margin schemes. Further admissions cover changes to the process for adding attachments to an invoice, as well as clarifications around transmission procedures and the role of PDPs.

The full specifications (in French) can be found on the French government website.

Sweden – set to adopt mandatory e-Invoicing in line with the ViDA proposal

The Swedish authorities are the first to demonstrate compliance of the proposals laid out in the ViDA report. They have submitted a request to implement B2B and B2G e-invoicing and e-Reporting, in compliance with the policy options described by the ViDA.

No timeline has been published or indicated so far for the implementation of e-invoicing.

For more information on this initiative, see the announcement from the Swedish Agency for Digital Government here.

ViDA – Vat In The Digital Age now available in different languages

The European Union finally provided translations of the VAT in the Digital Age proposal for all EU languages, a key milestone in commencing the formal feedback process, which will run until 4 April 2023.

The local language versions of the proposal can all be found here.

Disclaimer: This newsletter is intended to reflect the direction the industry is moving and does not a reflect a commitment for the OpenText Active Invoices with Compliance (AIC) product development roadmap to meet any particular stated regulations.

LEGAL Disclaimer: The information contained in this newsletter is for general guidance on matters of interest only. The authors are not herein rendering legal, accounting, tax or other professional advice and the content should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional accounting, tax, legal or other competent advisers. While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within is from reliable sources, OpenText is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for any results obtained from the use of this information. All information is provided “as is” with no guarantee of completeness, accuracy, timeliness, or of the results obtained from the use of this information, and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including, but not limited to warranties of performance and fitness for purpose. In no event will OpenText or its agents or employees be liable to you or anyone else for any decision made or action taken in reliance on the information in this Site or for any consequential, special or similar damages.