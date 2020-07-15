Ever wonder why information matters in train safety?

That anyone should be injured or killed in a transportation accident is a tragedy. Trains carry billions of passengers and tons of freight a year worldwide. Making sure their brakes work properly is no mere routine maintenance check.

OpenText™ customer Knorr-Bremse Group is a leading manufacturer of brakes and other components of trains, metro cars, freight trucks and buses. These components include sophisticated programming to optimize operations and diagnosis.

Since its founding in 1905, Knorr-Bremse has been a leader in developing, manufacturing and servicing braking systems and other components. The company developed its iCOM (Intelligence Conditioned Oriented Maintenance) platform to provide advanced diagnosis and maintenance to its large and small rail and truck fleet operations. The IoT application framework uses on-board sensor units and about 30 subsystems like brakes, heating and ventilation, wipers and door to collect data that is wirelessly transmitted to the iCOM platform.

What does access to this data do? It enables condition-based scheduled maintenance for Knorr-Bremse, which means issues can be identified before they become a serious safety problem or need a more costly repair. But their innovations didn’t stop there.

Knorr-Bremse was in search of a way to embed dynamic dashboards and reporting into their iCOM platform to help Knorr-Bremse and their customers reduce maintenance costs and ensure better diagnostics for safety.

“In order to meet customers’ growing expectations for more sophisticated, predictive analysis, or to build their own reports without having to rely on IT, we started searching for a more powerful, customizable analytics solution that could also cope with customers’ requirements,” explains Thomas Brauchle, digital platform and services director, iCOM at Knorr-Bremse.

The transition to condition-based scheduled maintenance and predictive analysis began with OpenText™ Magellan™ BI & Reporting.

“OpenText Magellan BI & Reporting provides the perfect fit to embed into iCOM. It is easy to develop with, the interface is user-friendly for our customers and it provides the functionality customers told us they want. Visualizations of the data provide insights that are more meaningful, with the ability to drill down through graphical dashboards and create ad-hoc, dynamic views,” says Brauchle.

With better analytics and reporting capabilities, Knorr-Bremse and its customers can put measures in place to reduce component failures, extend component life, and save money while operating more safely and efficiently.

Sometimes in business, as when we’re riding a train, we can get so caught up in the details of the trip that we lose sight of the destination. That’s why we work with companies to help identify desired destinations and then map out a plan to get there. Lives may not literally be on the line, as they are for Knorr-Bremse, but the health of a business depends on removing roadblocks to the smooth flow of data.

