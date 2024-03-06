e-Invoicing mandates and updates: Malaysia

February 2024

Malaysia has joined the increasing number of countries to announce a new mandatory e-Invoicing regime. As well as targeting tax compliance and reducing “tax leakages”, the system will make tax reporting more efficient. In addition, the stated goals of the mandate include improvement in business efficiency and supporting the digital economy.

While e-Invoicing has been possible since 2015, it has been optional and not widely adopted. The new plans announced by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) for a Continuous Transactional Controls (CTC) mandate will be phased in over a period of years based on company revenue.

Malaysia MyInvois portal – high level details

The Malaysian approach includes a central government platform, called “MyInvois” which will validate invoices; hence it is classed as a clearance model. The MyInvois platform will approve invoices prior to issuance and add a unique digital Certification Serial Number to the invoice. Once verified, the supplier must share the validated e-Invoice with the buyer or customer.

Companies can connect directly to the MyInvois portal, or use their own application, as long as it is able to integrate via the published Application Programming Interface (API).

For those with low volumes of invoices, connecting to MyInvois directly is possible. Here, invoices can be entered manually through a web form, or uploaded individually or as a batch using a spreadsheet. The portal supports all essential e-Invoice actions, including invoice generation, submission, viewing, cancellation and rejection.

Cancellation or rejection needs to occur within 72 hours from the time of validation.

The API option can be enabled through an existing business application such as your ERP if it supports the API, or through a service provider. Invoices can be submitted in XML or JSON format.

There are 55 mandatory fields required under the new system as well as additional annexes for certain circumstances.

Invoices that fail to include the mandatory content or are not in the correct format will be rejected automatically.

More details of the functional and technical requirements can be found at the IRBM portal here.

Scope

The scope of the mandate will cover both domestic and cross-border transactions. Both imports and exports will need to be reported to the IRBM MyInvois portal.

Invoices, credit notes, debit notes and refund notes are all in scope of the mandate. Self-billed invoices are also in scope. There are some exemptions, which are detailed in the technical specifications available on the IRBM Portal.

Timeline

The initial implementation date of the mandate has been deferred from June 2024 to August 2024 and slightly simplified from four phases to three. The timeline is now as follows:

For taxpayers with an annual turnover exceeding RM 100 million, the applicable date is now August 1, 2024.

For taxpayers with an annual turnover between RM 25 million and RM 100 million, the applicable date remains January 1, 2025. This simplifies the timeline by removing an additional phase which had originally been slated for January 1, 2026, for businesses with an annual turnover between RM 25 million and RM 50 million. These are now all included in the earlier date.

Finally, for all remaining taxpayers, the mandatory e-invoicing implementation starts on January 1, 2027.

How we can help

As the clock ticks down to August 2024, businesses operating within Malaysia need to gear up for the new mandate.

OpenText are prepared to assist customers meet the deadlines above. In addition, our e-Invoicing mandate readiness check service is available to aid customers in assessing the output from their ERP, finance and accounting systems to ensure it meets the new legislation. Reach out to your OpenText account representative or contact us here.