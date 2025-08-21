How OpenText is powering the future of integration with Microsoft Dynamics

In today’s fast-paced digital economy, businesses face a critical challenge: modernizing operations while preserving the reliability of existing systems. OpenText, a global leader in information management, is addressing this challenge with an innovative strategy that combines hybrid integration with deep collaboration across leading ERP platforms including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Fusion, and SAP S4/HANA.

Recently, Josh Burton, Senior Manager of Pre-Sales at OpenText, shared insights with Rick McCutcheon, MVP Host of PartnerTalks – Dynamic Discussions with Microsoft Partners, on how OpenText Business Network is enabling digital transformation through innovation, community engagement, and decades of expertise in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI).

The power of hybrid integration

OpenText’s Josh Burton and PartnerTalks Rick McCutcheon discuss hybrid integration strategies within Microsoft ecosystems

At the heart of OpenText’s transformation strategy lies a hybrid approach that marries the proven reliability of EDI with the agility of modern APIs. For many organizations, particularly those in supply chain-intensive industries, EDI remains the backbone of secure, standardized, high-volume data exchange between partners. Yet as demand for real-time data and cloud-based applications accelerates, APIs are becoming indispensable.

This hybrid strategy allows businesses to maintain their existing infrastructure while gradually adopting newer technologies. It’s a “best of both worlds” approach to digital transformation that eliminates the need for complete legacy system overhauls or abandoning newer ERP implementations. The result is a practical, scalable solution that meets companies where they are and helps them evolve at their own pace.

As supply chains become increasingly interconnected and customer expectations continue to rise, the ability to move data quickly, securely, and accurately isn’t just operational; it’s competitive advantage. OpenText’s deep EDI expertise, combined with its forward-looking approach to API integration and AI, positions it as an invaluable partner for organizations navigating the digital era.

Community-driven innovation

Burton emphasized that OpenText’s tools transcend simple plug-ins—they’re strategic enablers. By automating document exchange, streamlining workflows, and enhancing data visibility, OpenText empowers end-users to reduce manual processes while helping organizations improve operational efficiency and unlock the full potential of their ERP investments.

For Microsoft Dynamics specifically, OpenText is actively engaging in the Dynamics Community to ensure its B2B integration solutions are built with end-users at the center. OpenText subject matter experts regularly attend MS DUG regional events and major conferences, connecting directly with partners, developers, and end users passionate about the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem, whether Business Central, Finance & Operations (F&O), or Supply Chain Management (SCM).

Addressing real-world challenges

Modernizing integration systems presents significant challenges. Many organizations struggle to bridge the gap between legacy EDI systems and new API-driven platforms. Burton acknowledged these complexities while emphasizing that the rewards—improved data quality, operational efficiency, and enhanced responsiveness—justify the effort and prepare organizations for AI readiness.

With decades of B2B integration experience and expertise, OpenText plays a crucial role in enabling seamless data movement while connecting customers to the world’s largest business network of over 1 million trading partners.

A strategic investment in the future

As organizations across industries race to streamline operations, integrating legacy systems with agile technologies has become a central imperative. OpenText’s hybrid integration strategy, featuring adapters for most major ERPs, demonstrates how legacy expertise and modern innovation can converge to drive meaningful transformation.

By embracing hybrid integration and engaging deeply with ERP user communities, OpenText helps businesses modernize with confidence. For organizations navigating digital transformation complexities, OpenText offers more than tools—it provides trusted partnership and a clear path forward.

