Destination: Artificial General Intelligence

At OpenText, we are fully committed to helping organizations gain the AI advantage to reimagine work, as evidenced by our OpenText™ Aviator announcement last fall. But we won’t stop there – our AI strategy is ambitious and far-reaching because we believe we’ve only scratched the surface of how this innovative technology can elevate us to be more.

One of our goals is to deliver solutions based on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), a form of AI that moves from automating calculations–as it does today–to actually making choices in a way not unlike how humans solve problems. Still in the research stage, AGI has the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge across a wide range of tasks, and it can independently solve problems and adapt to new situations without the need for specific programming for each task.

Unlike so-called “narrow AI,” which is designed to perform a specific function such as voice recognition or image processing, AGI has the capacity to transfer learning from one domain to another, demonstrating a form of intelligence that is versatile and broadly applicable.

“Computers and software have been doing calculations our entire lives; computers are now doing decision support. Predictive and generative AI automate decisions, but are still very rules based,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO and CTO of OpenText, last fall. “AGI will actually make the choice for you.”

As with generative AI and many of the technologies that came before it, AGI holds the promise to do great things but also harmful things. It’s clear that issues such as the potential for bias that exists today with generative AI will also exist with AGI and will need to be addressed, as will regulation of the technology.

Still, hopes are high that AGI will have a positive impact on people, organizations, and the world around us.

“… it is important to recognize that AGI will also offer enormous promise to amplify human innovation and creativity. In medicine, for example, new drugs that would have eluded human scientists working alone could be more easily identified by scientists working with AGI systems,” reads a blog post from The Brookings Institution.

And there’s more AI innovation to come on the path to AGI. Traditionally, OpenText solutions have been about information governance–infusing your organization’s information with automation and management in a way that’s trusted and secure. With last fall’s release of OpenText Aviator, we’re now focused on adding data governance so you can enable AI, search, and IoT to boost productivity and efficiency while maintaining that security and trust. The next step later this year will be decision governance, which will add managing algorithms, learning-data capture and organization, and deploying micro governance in ways that remain secure and trusted.

Our solutions are continuously being updated with new capabilities, so stay tuned over the coming months to see how our AI enhancements can help you overcome your latest business challenges. And learn more about how you can take flight with OpenText Aviator today.