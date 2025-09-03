Coles extends a warm welcome to new team members

At Coles, we aim to help Australians eat and live better every day. To help ensure we can continue to serve communities right across Australia, we take on thousands of team members every year.

However, the manual process we relied on to generate contracts for new hires was a significant pain point. The work was manual and paper-based, which led to long lead times and created challenges for our team as they worked to ensure we complied with all regulations.

Unlocking new efficiencies in our human resources processes represented a big opportunity, so we embarked on a digital transformation.

Signed, sealed, and delivered

We quickly honed in on OpenText Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors as the ideal solution to automatically generate and manage employment contracts. The key criteria in our selection process was seamless integration with our existing SAP SuccessFactors suite and the ability to digitize and automate contracts.

When a candidate accepts a job offer and their working rights are validated, this automatically triggers the contract generation process in the OpenText solution. The solution customizes and populates the appropriate employment contract template and sends it for eSignature. Once the contract is signed, the completed document is automatically stored in a secure folder in OpenText Content Management.

With OpenText, we get a dedicated relationship manager who is always on hand to help us. At OpenText’s recommendation, we’ll soon move OpenText Content Management to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which will allow us to take advantage of the latest containerization technologies to further improve service availability and accelerate disaster recovery.

Speedy onboarding and happier employees

We’re also improving the employee experience by making our onboarding processes faster and more transparent. Candidates don’t have to wait around to receive their contracts in the mail, and they get real-time feedback when they’ve provided all the information we need. In this way, we set them up for the best start at Coles.

Digitizing the onboarding process with OpenText is also paying off when it comes to adapting to new regulatory requirements. This was really put to the test, with the arrival of new legislation that requires us to assess whether we can offer casual workers a permanent role after 12 months of employment.

Working with OpenText, we built a workflow that automatically sends a letter to our employees with the results of our assessments. Crucially, the solution gives us a full audit trail so we can show our regulator that we are compliant. That’s just one more example of how OpenText is helping Coles meet new challenges.

To learn more about how we’ve streamlined onboarding for thousands of team members, read our case study.