Business Network at OpenText World 2025: Focused. Insightful. Nashville.

This November, OpenText World comes to Nashville, the city of music, creativity, and connections. It’s the perfect stage for OpenText™ Business Network (BN) to showcase how we’re helping customers elevate their supply chains with AI, insight, and collaboration.

While our presence this year is smaller in scale, it’s highly focused: every session is designed to deliver maximum value. As we say in German klein aber fein – small but excellent. BN is evolving from moving transactions ➡️ to delivering intelligence, resilience & collaboration powered by AI.

Where to find Business Network in Nashville

Date Time Session Focus Nov 17 1:00-4:00 PM Customer Advisory Board (CAB) Exclusive, member-only strategic forum Nov 18 1:45-2:05 PM Turbo Talk: BN Aviator Latest AI agents in action Nov 18 2:15–3:45 PM Industry Roundtables Automotive/Manufacturing (invite-only)Financial Services (Invite only) Nov 18 3:30–3:50 PM Turbo Talk: Command Center Integration Monitor Advanced B2B transaction analytics Nov 19 1:00–2:30 PM Business Network Keynote AI-optimized supply chain playbook, strategy & roadmap and live demo Nov 19 3:15–3:45 PM Breakout: Connected Communities Strengthening collaboration across supply chain partners Nov 19 3:55–4:25 PM Breakout: BN Data Platform From transactions to intelligence with AI and IoT

Beyond the stage

Visit us at the Business Network booth to experience live demos of our portfolio, from Trading Grid and apps and Command Center to BN Aviator, and Supply Chain Collaboration solutions. You can also schedule 1:1 meetings with BN executives to explore how OpenText can help you simplify, secure, and optimize your supply chain.

Join us in Nashville

Nashville is more than a great location. It’s a chance to elevate together with peers, experts, and innovators. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of digital supply chains.

👉 Register today and save $200 with promo code BNEOTW200: OpenText World 2025 Registration