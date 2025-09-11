News & Events

Business Network at OpenText World 2025: Focused. Insightful. Nashville.

Business Network is bringing focused, high-value content to OpenText World in Nashville. Join us for keynote insights, industry roundtables, turbo talks, and live demos.

Vesna Soraic profile picture
Vesna Soraic

September 11, 20252 min read

a guitar overlaid on a dark background with text reading

This November, OpenText World comes to Nashville, the city of music, creativity, and connections. It’s the perfect stage for OpenText™ Business Network (BN) to showcase how we’re helping customers elevate their supply chains with AI, insight, and collaboration.

While our presence this year is smaller in scale, it’s highly focused: every session is designed to deliver maximum value. As we say in German klein aber fein – small but excellent. BN is evolving from moving transactions ➡️ to delivering intelligence, resilience & collaboration powered by AI.

Where to find Business Network in Nashville

DateTimeSessionFocus
Nov 171:00-4:00 PMCustomer Advisory Board (CAB)Exclusive, member-only strategic forum
Nov 181:45-2:05 PMTurbo Talk: BN AviatorLatest AI agents in action
Nov 182:15–3:45 PMIndustry RoundtablesAutomotive/Manufacturing (invite-only)Financial Services (Invite only)
Nov 183:30–3:50 PMTurbo Talk: Command Center Integration MonitorAdvanced B2B transaction analytics
Nov 191:00–2:30 PMBusiness Network KeynoteAI-optimized supply chain playbook, strategy & roadmap and live demo
Nov 193:15–3:45 PMBreakout: Connected CommunitiesStrengthening collaboration across supply chain partners
Nov 193:55–4:25 PMBreakout: BN Data PlatformFrom transactions to intelligence with AI and IoT

Beyond the stage

Visit us at the Business Network booth to experience live demos of our portfolio, from Trading Grid and apps and Command Center to BN Aviator, and Supply Chain Collaboration solutions. You can also schedule 1:1 meetings with BN executives to explore how OpenText can help you simplify, secure, and optimize your supply chain.

Join us in Nashville

Nashville is more than a great location. It’s a chance to elevate together with peers, experts, and innovators. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of digital supply chains.

👉 Register today and save $200 with promo code BNEOTW200: OpenText World 2025 Registration

Vesna Soraic avatar image

Vesna Soraic

Vesna Soraic is the Director of Product Marketing for Business Network at OpenText, where she leads go-to-market strategies for B2B integration, supply chain automation, and IoT. With extensive experience in IT service management and observability and supply chain technologies, Vesna works with IT and business executives to help them take advantage of AI-driven solutions to accelerate digital transformation, enhance supply chain intelligence, and drive strategic growth.

