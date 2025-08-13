Asset operations reimagined for Energy and Resources

Building on the ideas shared in my previous blog, where we explored how reimagining information can unlock new value across energy and resource industries, this post takes a closer look at how those concepts apply to one of the most critical functions in asset-intensive organizations: asset operations. Whether you’re in utilities, oil and gas, chemicals, or metals and mining, the ability to manage and optimize assets is central to operational efficiency, safety, and achieving production targets.

A vision for AI-driven operations

Asset Operations Reimagined begins with a fresh perspective on how information flows through the lifecycle of industrial assets. In this context, information refers to any important data—whether it’s sensor readings, maintenance records, inspection reports, or operational metrics—processed by humans or machines at any stage. To reimagine asset operations is to rethink how this information is unified, contextualized, and made accessible across your operational goals, workflows, and systems. Increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI) plays a pivotal role in this transformation. It analyzes vast volumes of data in real time, identifying patterns, predicting failures, and recommending actions that enhance decision-making. We can use this to enable a seamless flow of unified information across departments, throughout the organization, and even beyond—to partners and service providers that support your operational success. This shift breaks down silos and empowers your teams to work more safely and efficiently, driving performance aligned with your operational goals.

Information unification for asset operations

Information is everywhere across asset operations, but it’s often disorganized, disconnected, unautomated, or unprotected. Asset documentation, equipment performance history, critical safety protocols, status of spare parts, equipment, and field service are frequently trapped in silos. The future of safely delivering energy and essential commodities accelerates when information is unified.

As a former field engineer, I experienced this firsthand—accessing five different systems just to prepare for a single operation. A unified platform connects related forms of information into a single, accessible view, reducing friction and enabling safer, more efficient, and more informed decision-making.

Service management unification for asset operations

Every operational activity has a moment of truth: will the issue be resolved or not? Often, the answer is buried in documentation or scattered across systems. And sometimes, it’s not captured anywhere. Just as holes can appear in work coveralls, information holes can form in the digital fabric of an enterprise—disrupting workflows, delaying decisions, and increasing risk. The future of asset operations helps weave a stronger, more resilient digital fabric by unifying service management. With GenAI-powered tools, users can self-resolve issues instantly—reducing safety incidents and enabling safer, more efficient, and more informed decisions.

Modern user interfaces for asset operations

Today’s asset operations workforce—and the broader ecosystem of vendors and partners that act as an extension of your operations—expects intuitive, responsive, and personalized digital experiences. The future of asset operations delivers modern user interfaces tailored to the needs of operators, maintenance technicians, operations engineers, site safety personnel, and executives.

Whether through AI assistants, mobile-first dashboards, or self-service portals, these interfaces reduce digital friction and simplify engagement with complex systems. By streamlining access to information, modern UIs empower everyone—from field techs to strategic vendors you work closely with—to focus on what matters most: safety, uptime, and operational performance.

Digital workers and process automation for asset operations

Manual, repetitive tasks in asset operations consume valuable mind share and reduce focus on safety and the operational task at hand. The vision for asset operations introduces secure, AI-powered digital workers that automate access to asset documentation, deliver real-time insights into spare parts and service status, predict equipment failures, and more. Operating 24/7, these intelligent tools ensure consistency, trusted information, and efficiency across operational workflows. By automating routine tasks, asset operations teams are freed to focus on higher-value work—reducing errors, improving safety, and enhancing reliability across field and facility operations.

Unified security for asset operations

While cybersecurity is typically led by IT, asset operations leaders need confidence that the systems they rely on are secure by design. The vision for asset operations includes built-in protection. This ensures trusted information, digital workflows, and vendor connections are safeguarded without adding complexity. This allows operations teams to stay focused on what matters most: keeping critical assets running safely and achieving production targets.

